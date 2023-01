Saturday Prep Roundup: Thorp/Owen-Withee's Philson second at Indee Invitational

INDEPENDENCE — Cera Philson finished in second place to lead the Thorp/Owen-Withee wrestling team on Saturday at the Indee Invitational.

Philson was runner-up at 113 pounds, winning her first two matches of the day by decision before falling by pinfall to Westby's Jayden Geier in the championship match.

Nathan Zarins was fourth at 285 while Caden Lane (195) and Sullivan Poehler (220) were each sixth in their respective weight classes. As a team Thorp/Owen-Withee was 13th with 58 points as Clear Lake won with 188.5 points.

Boys Basketball

Hudson 55, Chi-Hi 39

At Hudson, the Raiders earned a Big Rivers win over the Cardinals.

Mason Monarski scored 21 points for the Cards (6-9, 4-5) and Jackson Gugel added seven points.

Ben Healy had 14 points for the Raiders (12-4, 8-1).

Boys Hockey

Stevens Point 4, Chi-Hi 3

At Stevens Point, the Panthers outscored the Cardinals 3-2 in the third period to earn a nonconference win.

Jack Bowe scored twice and assisted on another goal for the Cardinals. Mason Johnson scored and had two assists while Jackson Hoem added two assists for Chi-Hi (13-6).

Derek Strong made 10 saves in defeat while Stevens Point (16-3) goaltender Hunter Christjohn stopped 44 saves in net.

Girls Hockey

Bay Area 3, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 0

At Chippewa Ice Arena, the Ice Bears blanked the Sabers.

Julianna Bradford, Emily Bill and Hannah Von Haden each scored for the Ice Bears (17-3).

Kasandra Herr stopped 16 shots in net for the Sabers (10-7-1).

