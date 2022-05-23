Sunday CRBL Roundup: Cadott rallies past Beef River for first win of season

CADOTT — Mike Danielson's walk-off sacrifice fly lifted the Cadott Red Sox to a 5-4 victory over the Beef River Bullfrogs on Sunday afternoon in Chippewa River Baseball League action.

Danielson's sac fly scored Zac Merritt from third base to give the Red Sox (1-5) their first win of the season. Alex Schmidt pitched all nine innings for Cadott to pick up the win on the mound. Schmidt struck out seven batters while scattering 10 hits, one walk and three runs (one earned) to earn his first league victory.

Merritt was 3-for-4 with two runs batted in, one double, one runs scored and one walk to lead the Cadott offense. Ely Johnson added two hits and an RBI.

Branden McCabe was 4-for-4 with two doubles and Jordan Payne finished 2-for-3 with a run scored for the Bullfrogs (0-5).

Tilden 5, Chippewa Falls 0

At Casper Park, the Tigers blanked the Lumberjacks in a rematch of last year's league title game.

Jordan Steinmetz was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and one RBI for the Tigers (4-0). Alex Ruf added an RBI in support of starting pitcher PJ LeQuia, who went all nine innings and scattered five hits and zero walks while striking out 11 in a shutout victory.

Nolan Hutzler was 2-for-4 with a pair of singles for the Lumberjacks (1-2).

Jim Falls 3, Bloomer 2

At Bloomer, the Sturgeons edged the Woodticks.

Justin Toman and AJ Schemenauer each had two hits in the win for Jim Falls. Ryan Krumenauer, Tristin Hable and Toman each drove in a run with Krumenauer and Schemenauer each stealing a base. Mike Maurer struck out three in allowing a pair of runs in six innings for the win and Isaac Lindstrom pitched three innings of scoreless relief to pick up the save.

Matt Schley and Sean Hurt each had two hits including a double for Hurt and Connor Hicks and Matt Schley each drove in a run with Tyler Plitzner chipping in with a double. Hurt threw all nine innings for the Woodticks, striking out seven and allowing three runs (one earned).

Eau Claire Bears 9-11, Eau Claire Cavaliers 2-0 (6)

At Eau Claire, the Bears took both games of a doubleheader with the Cavaliers by scores of 9-2 and 11-0 in six innings.

Joel Zachow earned the win in the first game, throwing seven innings and striking out batters while walking three for the Bears. Todd Lasher was 1-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two runs batted in. Cooper Kapanke doubled and drove in a run for the Cavaliers.

Blake Johnson tossed six scoreless innings in the second game with four strikeouts to help complete the sweep for the Bears. JD Prescher doubled and drove in two runs in the victory.

