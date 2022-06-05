Sunday CRBL Roundup: Tilden, Osseo split doubleheader

Two of the Chippewa River Baseball League's top teams split a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon as the Tilden Tigers beat the Osseo Merchants in game one before the Merchants scored an 11-0 win in six innings in game two in Osseo.

The Tigers scored single runs in the first, fourth and seventh innings and outhit the Merchants 8-3 in the first game. PJ LeQuia scattered three hits and one unearned run with four strikeouts over seven innings. Nolan Baier was 2-for-3 with a run batted in while Jon Schoch and Jon Riemenschneider each drove in runs for the Tigers. Alex Byom struck out six while allowing one earned run in seven innings for the Merchants.

Osseo scored three runs in the second and five in the fourth to grab the split in game two. Todd Wienkes was 4-for-4 with a double and four runs batted in for Osseo (5-1). Ryan Freitag added three hits, three runs scored and a double and Jaxon Kostka drove in two runs and drew two walks. Luke Eide struck out six batters in six scoreless innings while scattering three hits against the Tigers (5-2).

Chippewa Falls 11-13, Cadott 1-2

At Cadott, the Lumberjacks won both games of a doubleheader with the Red Sox by scores of 11-1 in five innings and 13-2 in five innings.

The Lumberjacks scored seven runs in the third inning of the first game. Dylan Water struck out a pair and allowed one earned run in five innings to pick up the win. Jake Varsho was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and one run scored and Chandler Blair added two doubles, three runs batted in and two runs scored for Chippewa Falls. Chad Kron was 2-for-3 with a stolen base and Bennett Bowe scored a run for Cadott.

A 10-run third inning in the second game helped the Lumberjacks earn the sweep. Eric Taft picked up his first league victory by scattering three hits and three walks across five innings. Nolan Hutzler blasted a solo home run and had two hits and Jimmy Schemenauer was 3-for-4 with two runs batted in for the Lumberjacks (3-3). Zac Merritt had a hit and run batted in for the Red Sox (1-7).

Eau Claire Cavaliers 2-16, Eau Claire Rivermen 1-7

At Eau Claire, the Cavaliers took two from the Rivermen by scores of 2-1 and 16-7.

Jaxon Vance was 2-for-3, Cole Tyman doubled and Ethan Kjellberg doubled for the Cavaliers. Reece Lucas tossed three innings of scoreless relief with a pair of walks to pick up the win on the mound. James Davis had two hits including a double for the Rivermen and Tyler Gray struck out 10 in eight innings on the mound.

The Cavaliers scored five runs in the fourth inning and seven more in the sixth to help in a 16-7 win in game two. Cooper Kapanke was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Jaden Nix had two hits, two runs batted in and one run scored, Josh Garcia was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI and Campbell Kapanke doubled and drove in a run for the Cavs (4-4). Austin Goetsch allowed one run in 2.2 innings of relief for the win. Alec Johnson had two hits including a home run and drove in two runs, Brett Jensen doubled and drove in two and Alex St. John doubled and scored for the Rivermen (3-3).

Jim Falls 3, Bloomer 2

At Bloomer, the Sturgeons earned a one-run win.

Justin Toman and AJ Schemenauer each had two hits to lead Jim Falls (5-1) while Ryan Krumenauer, Tristin Hable and Toman each drove in one run. Mike Maurer struck out three while allowing two earned runs across six innings for the victory on the hill.

Matt Schley had two hits and drove in one run and Sean Hurt added two hits including a double for the Woodticks (1-5).

