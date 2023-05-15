The Tilden Tigers took both games of a Chippewa River Baseball League doubleheader with Augusta on Sunday at Casper Park by scores of 12-6 and 7-0.

Tilden scored seven runs in the fifth and three in the sixth to pull away for a six-run win in game one. Jon Schoch had two hits, two runs scored and two runs batted in for the Tigers. James Gilbertson, Nolan Baier and PJ LeQuia each drove in two runs and Ben Steinmetz doubled and scored twice.

Logan Brown doubled and scores twice for Augusta.

LeQuia went seven scoreless innings in game two.

LeQuia scattered one hit and one walk with seven strikeouts to earn the shutout on the mound for Tilden (3-0).

Cole Zwiefelhofer led the offense at the plate as the left fielder blasted a home run while driving in three and scoring three runs. LeQuia helped his own cause with two hits including a double at the plate.

JJ Breaker allowed six runs (one earned) with two strikeouts in five innings for Augusta (0-3).

Eau Claire Rivermen 12, Beef River 4

At Eau Claire, six runs in the sixth inning helped the Rivermen push past the Bullfrogs.

Jonah Mueller’s two-run single started the big inning with all runs coming after two outs. Andy Niese doubled and drove in three while Blake Loegering plated a pair and Brett Jensen and Lance Lettner each scored twice with Jensen finishing 2-for-3.

Tyler Gray allowed three unearned runs in seven innings with seven strikeouts for the win for the Rivermen.

Mason Kostka was 3-for-4 with two runs batted in and Will Thibs added two RBIs for the Bullfrogs (0-1).