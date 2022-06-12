Sunday Local Baseball Roundup: Tilden pulls away from Bloomer for CRBL victory

BLOOMER — The Tilden Tigers scored seven runs in the top of the eight inning to help pull away to an 8-3 Chippewa River Baseball League victory over the Bloomer Woodticks on Sunday afternoon at Stuckert Field.

Jordan Steinmetz and Drew Steinmetz each had two hits for Tilden atop the lineup. Jordan was 2-for-3 with two run batted in and two walks from the leadoff spot while Drew was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Lucas Steinmetz had two hits, two runs scored and Jon Schoch added one run batted in for the Tigers. Tilden jumped out to a 4-0 lead with four runs in the second inning before the Woodticks came back with two runs in the third and one in the seventh to close within one.

Noah Hanson earned the win on the mound for Tilden (6-2), striking out six batters while scattering three runs (two earned) across 6.2 innings.

Corey Poirier and Brent Sarauer had two hits apiece for Bloomer (1-6) including a double by Sarauer. Tyler Plitzner, Poirier and Curtis Dacehl each drove in one run and Sarauer scored twice. Dachel pitched all nine innings for Bloomer, striking out six while allowing eight runs (two earned).

Osseo 10-3, Jim Falls 0-0

At Osseo, the Merchants pitched a pair of shutouts over the Sturgeons.

Alex Byom tossed five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts in a 10-0 win in the first game. Dakota Clouse was 2-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and one run batted in. Aaron Hagberg scored two runs, Jesse Brockman drove in two runs and Todd Wienkes doubled and drove in a run. Austin Sykora and Evan Dennis each had one hit for Jim Falls.

Luke Eide struck out 15 batters across seven innings in the second game, a 3-0 win to complete the sweep. Ryan Freitag doubled and drove in two runs and Brockman added an RBI as well for the Merchants (9-1). Tristin Hable finished 2-for-3 for the Sturgeons (5-4) and Will Jacobson struck out three and allowed three runs across six innings.

Eau Claire Rivermen 6-6, Chippewa Falls 5-8

At Casper Park, the Rivermen and Lumberjacks split a doubleheader.

Lance Lettner finished 2-for-3 with three stolen bases for Eau Claire in a 6-5 win in the first game. Andy Niese and Jacob Lacy each had two hits and combined for three runs batted in while James Davis, Alex St. John and Jake Becker had one double apiece. Davis struck out a pair in 6.1 innings pitched to earn the win and Tyler Gray got the last two outs for the save. Dawson Mathwig had two hits and an RBI, Matt Martineau finished 2-for-3 with a double and run batted in, Blake Trippler doubled and scored twice, Chandler Blair had a hit and two runs scored and Nate Hayes drove in one for Chippewa Falls.

The Lumberjacks (5-4) scored the first seven runs of game two before holding off the Rivermen in an 8-6 win in game two. Dawson Rice pitched 6.2 innings and allowed six runs on six hits and four walks in the win before Dylan Waters got the final out for the save. Nolan Hutzler, Martineau, Jake Sabaska and Luke Franz had two hits apiece. Hutzler and Martineau each doubled, Martineau and Sabaska each scored twice and Franz had two RBIs and a stolen base. Mathwig scored twice and drove in two runs for the Lumberjacks.

Niese was 3-for-3 with a run driven in, Davis homered and drove in three runs and Blake Loegering was 2-for-3 with a double for the Rivermen (4-4).

Eau Claire Cavs 15-12, Cadott 0-0

At Cadott, the Cavaliers earned a pair of five-inning wins over the Red Sox.

Eau Claire scored seven runs in the first inning to help spark a 15-0 win in game one in five innings. Lucas Costley scattered six hits across five scoreless innings to earn the win. Conor O'Reilly was 4-for-4 with four runs batted in, Gabe O'Brien had three hits including a home run and two doubles while driving in four and scoring three times. Ben Boda was 3-for-4 with a run scored and Campbell Kapanke finished 2-for-3 with three runs scored and a double. Shawn Sedlacek and Logan Burzynski each had two hits with Burzynski hitting a double for Cadott (1-10).

Six runs in the fifth inning of the second game pushed the Cavs to a 12-0 win. Jackson Falkner struck out five while scattering three hits and one walk. O'Reilly was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, two RBIs and a double, Chase Yaeger had a pair of hits and an RBI and O'Brien doubled and scored once for the Cavs (6-5).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0