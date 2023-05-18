Chi-Hi senior Madyson Baker drove in seven runs for the softball team on Thursday in a 15-0 victory in four innings over Eau Claire North at Casper Park.

Baker finished 2-for-3 with a grand slam and triple, scoring three times and drawing a walk while plating seven runs. Paige Steinmetz added three runs batted in on two hits and scored three runs while Basia Olson and Olivia Sanborn had two hits apiece with Sanborn scoring twice for the Cardinals (18-4, 13-1).

Lakken McEathron and Delaney Berg teamed up for the shutout with McEathron allowing two hits in three scoreless innings before Berg tossed a scoreless fourth.

Thorp 16, Owen-Withee 1 (3 inn.)

At Thorp, the Cardinals bested the Blackhawks in a Division 5 regional quarterfinal matchup.

Thorp advances to face top-seeded McDonell on Tuesday at Casper Park.

Baseball

Bloomer 5, McDonell 3

At Bloomer, the Blackhawks bested the Macks for a Western Cloverbelt win.

Braden Steinmetz doubled and drove in two runs while Keegan Yohnk had two hits for the Blackhawks (9-7, 8-4). Zeke Strand struck out 10 in a complete-game victory.

Aidan Misfeldt doubled and drove in two for the Macks (4-9, 4-7).

Osseo-Fairchild 7, Cadott 4

At Osseo, the Thunder took the lead with two in the fifth before adding two more in the sixth for a Western Cloverbelt victory.

Warren Bowe was 3-for-3 with a run scored with Ashton Bremness and Nolan Nordrum each having two hits for the Hornets (4-13, 2-9).

Trig Korger, Drake Sweat and Brody Seefeldt had two hits apiece for the Thunder (14-6, 10-2) and Korger went the distance for the win on the hill.

Boys Golf

Chi-Hi seventh at BRC championships

At Hudson, the Cardinals finished seventh as a team at the Big Rivers championships at Troy Burne Golf Club.

Chi-Hi shot a 350 to finish just behind Menomonie (346) and in front of Rice Lake (352) for seventh. Owen McCauley led the way for the Cardinals with an 83, followed by Brody Markert (87), Zander Maier (89) and Isaiah Boehnen (91) as the scorers for the team.

Eau Claire Memorial (299) won the meet as a team and the conference title for a third year in a row. Hudson's Sam Swavely (71) edged Eau Claire Memorial's Will Schiltz (72) for individual honors.

Girls Soccer

Regis/McDonell 7, Melrose-Mindoro 0

At Eau Claire, four goals in the first half set the tone in a Mid-Western Wisconsin Conference win.

Annabelle Schroeder scored three goals for Regis/McDonell (12-3, 10-2) while Karley Ferguson, Lexi Ridenour, Lilly Lewis and Aly Ferguson each had a goal.

IN PHOTOS: Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23 Chi-Hi softball invitational 5-13-23