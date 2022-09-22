Thursday Prep Roundup: Bloomer volleyball outlasts McDonell in battle of Western Cloverbelt leaders

BLOOMER — The Bloomer volleyball team bounced back from losses in the third and fourth sets to beat McDonell in five on Thursday in a battle of ranked Western Cloverbelt co-leaders (25-18, 25-20, 11-25, 13-25, 15-11).

Katlyn Jones had a team-high 13 kills for Bloomer (19-5, 3-0). Bella Seibel added 11 kills, Isabel Rubenzer had eight kills and Ciarra Seibel had seven kills for the Blackhawks. Amelia Herrick led Bloomer with 34 assists, while Jensyn Skaar and Bella Seibel each ahd 13 digs with Cicely Kiecker adding nine.

Emily Cooper led McDonell (22-5, 2-1) with 21 assists and seven digs and Abby Bresina added 16 assists, 10 digs and three aces. Marley Hughes and Grace Goettl each had 10 kills with Hughes adding 11 digs and four blocks and Goettl having six digs. Alayna Crawford had six kills and three blocks, Anna Thaler had two aces and seven kills and Aubrey Dorn had 18 digs, five solo blocks and three kills.

With the victory the Blackhawks take over solo possession of first place in the league standings.

Chi-Hi 3, Eau Claire North 0

At Eau Claire, the Cardinals swept the Huskies to stay atop the Big Rivers standings (25-15, 25-14, 25-18).

Maddie Hunt led the Cardinals (24-2, 4-0) with 11 kills and one solo block. Sophie Robinson had 10 kills and two serve aces while Sami Perlberg and Paige Steinmetz had eight kills and two aces apiece.

Mykle Buhrow had a team-high four aces and added six digs for Chi-Hi with Perlberg also having 11 digs. Maddy Bauer had 39 assists and an ace in the win.

Stanley-Boyd 3, Cadott 0

At Cadott, the Orioles swept the Hornets in a Western Cloverbelt matchup (25-16, 25-16, 26-24).

Emily Brenner led the Orioles (16-5, 2-1) with 15 kills and Kayte Licht added seven kills. Licht also had 10 digs and Tina Benson led the team with 12 digs and Licht led the team with three aces. Kaden Drehmel and Avery Vait had 15 and 13 assists, respectively, in the win.

Lauryn Goettl had nine kills, nine assists and four blocks and Elly Eiler had 18 digs and five kills for the Hornets. Emma Kowalczyk added 13 digs, five blocks and five kills.

Cornell 3, Bruce 0

At Cornell, the Chiefs swept the Red Raiders in an East Lakeland battle (25-13, 25-8, 25-6).

Brooke Sime led the Chiefs (11-2, 7-0) with nine aces and three kills. Brooke Anderson and Brianna Glaus had four kills each and Bralee Schroeder added eight assiss and six aces.

Cross Country

Stanley-Boyd's Haas fifth at Spencer

At Spencer, Zachary Haas led the Orioles at the Spencer invite.

Haas finished in fifth place with at time of 18 minutes 5.6 seconds as Marshfield Columbus' Isaac Scheer won the race in 17:16.4. Breckin Burzynski was close behind his teammate Haas in sixth place (18:13.5) with Lukas Milas 17th, Candin Yeager 30th and Dale Sayles 44th. As a team the Orioles were fourth out of seven teams with 78 points as Chequamegon (51) bested Rib Lake/Prentice (69) and Colby/Abbotsford (73) at the front of the pack.

Janelle Schesel was seventh for the Stanley-Boyd girls team, timing in at 21:44.9. Chequamegon's Autumn Michaelski won the race in 18:47.3. Adyson Gustafson finished 13th, Alexa Liszewski was 30th and Jennifer Boyea finished 69th as the Orioles ran incomplete. Colby (25) beat out Chequamegon (37) for the top team finish.