The Chi-Hi baseball team jumped out to an 8-1 lead but still needed three runs in the bottom of the sixth to help earn an 11-10 victory over Hudson on Thursday at Casper Park.

Dawson Goodman's two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth tied the game before Easton Bobb drove in Grady Fredrick for the go-ahead run with a single. Jackson Gugel worked around a two-out single by Hudson in the seventh to close out the first win of the season for the Cardinals.

Gugel struck out a pair in two innings and allowed three earned runs to get the win.

Fredrick joined Goodman with a home run and drove in three for the game. Goodman had three RBIs of his own out of the leadoff spot and scored two runs in a 2-for-4 effort. Cole Perlberg was 3-for-3 with a stolen base and RBI, Bobb had two his and two RBIs and Jacob Danielson was 3-for-3 with two runs scored for the Cardinals (1-1, 1-1).

Jake Busson finished 3-for-4 with a home run and four runs batted in for Hudson (2-1, 1-1).

Eau Claire Regis 12, Stanley-Boyd 1

At Stanley, the Ramblers scored in all five innings of a Western Cloverbelt win over the Orioles.

Aiden Mahr doubled and scored in the fifth inning for the Orioles (1-2, 0-1).

Cooper Dykes finished 3-for-4 with a double and Payton Loomis and Alex Ciolla drove in two each for the Ramblers (2-0, 1-0).

Softball

McDonell 4, Osseo-Fairchild 2

At Osseo, three runs in the sixth pushed the Macks past the Thunder for a Western Cloverbelt win.

Josie Witkowski had three of McDonell's 11 hits. Kendall Hepfler was 2-for-4 with three steals and Abby Bresina drove in two runs for the Macks (3-0, 1-0). Katie Ruf struck out 12 while scattering four hits, three walks and two runs in seven innings.

Trinity Knutson doubled and Taylor Gunderson drove in a run for the Thunder (1-2, 0-1).

Bloomer 15, Cadott 1 (5 inn.)

At Bloomer, the Blackhawks scored at least two runs each time they came to the plate in a Western Cloverbelt win over the Hornets.

Avery Sieg hit a home run and drove in three for the Blackhawks (3-1, 1-0). Tori Jenneman had two doubles as a part of her 3-for-4 effort with three runs scored and Karley Rada had 2 hits, two walks and three runs scored. Isabel Rubenzer drove in three runs while Makenna Hilger and RyAnna Keller had two RBIs apiece with doubles for Keller Rubenzer and Laikyn Maidment, who had three RBIs.

Laikyn Beyer struck out 10 in five scoreless innings with one hit allowed.

Rilei Weeks had a hit, run scored and two steals for the Hornets (0-1, 0-1).

Stanley-Boyd 13, Eau Claire Regis 0 (5 inn.)

At Stanley, the Orioles blanked the Ramblers for a Western Cloverbelt win.

Emily Brenner doubled twice and drove in four for Stanley-Boyd (1-1, 1-0). Tina Benson added two hits, Bailey Sikora finished a home run shy of the cycle with three runs batted in and the trio of Aaliyah Allard, Mallory Eslinger and Lauren Potaczek scored two runs apiece.

Abby Reynolds and Emme Felmlee teamed up for five scoreless innings in the circle with a combined six strikeouts while allowing four hits.

Fall Creek 7, Thorp 0

At Fall Creek, the Crickets shut out the Cardinals for a Western Cloverbelt win.

Shaylie Zarza and Lizzy Frankewicz had two hits apiece for Thorp (1-4, 0-1).

Karley Harriman and Kennedy Gruhlke had two hits and two runs batted in apiece while Larissa Johnson doubled twice and drove in three for the Crickets (6-0, 1-0).

Boys Tennis

New Richmond 7, Chi-Hi 0

At Chi-Hi, the Tigers bested the Cardinals in a Big Rivers dual.

Jackson Blake fell at No. 1 singles (1-6, 3-6) and the No. 2 doubles team of Aidan Wickland and Jack Hediger (2-6, 2-6) fell for the Cardinals.

Track and Field

Stanley-Boyd boys, Cadott girls win Gilman titles

At Gilman, the Oriole boys and Hornet girls took home Gilman team titles.

Stanley-Boyd won the team title with 171.5 points to beat out Neillsville (102.5) for first with McDonell fourth (83.5), Cadott seventh (40.5), Thorp ninth (15) and Gilman 10th (12.5).

Simon Polman won the 100- and 200-meter dashes (in 11.43 and 23.66 seconds, respectively) with Madden Mahr second in both and Jake LaGrander fifth in the 100. Lucus Walker won the 3,200 in 10:54.76 and was second in the 1,600. The boys 400, 800 and 3,200 relay teams also finished first.

Zack Boes and Cameron Kohls were second and third, respectively, in the high jump while Zack Ciszak and Robert Poole were second and third in the discus with Chase Sturm runner-up in the shot put. Nic Schmelzer finished third in the 110 hurdles and was fourth in the 300 hurdles with Boes third in the pole vault, Mahr fifth in the 400 and Candin Yeager fifth in the 800.

Paul Pfeifer won the 1,600 for McDonell in 4:52.73 with teammate Andrew Thaler fifth. Pfeifer was also second in the 800 and fourth in the 3,200 with Thaler one spot behind Pfeifer in the 3,200. Alex Tokarski finished second in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the 110 hurdles and high jump. Calvin Rineck was third in the long jump.

Peter Weir won the 400 for Cadott in 52.44 and the boys 1,600 relay was also victorious. Weir took second to Walker in the 3,200.

Quintin Franzen finished fifth in the 300 hurdles for Gilman. The 400 and 800 relays for Thorp were each fourth and Logan Hanson was fifth in the shot put.

The Cadott girls (124) edged Cameron (122) for the title with McDonell (99.2) third, Stanley-Boyd and Gilman (79.2) tied for fourth and Thorp eighth (17.2).

Iszy Sonnentag (100 hurdles, 16.62), Emma Kowalczyk (triple jump, 31-feet, 5-inches) and the 1,600 relay won for the Cadott girls. Cortney Weggen (3,200) and Adrianna Goodman (long jump) took second while Lucy Lindeman and Haley Mathison were second and third, respectively, in the shot put and second and fourth, respectively, in the discus. The 400 and 3,200 relays were second while Josie Roth and Mia Weggen were third and fifth in the 1,600. Lindeman (800), Kowalczyk (100 hurdles) and Mathison (high jump) were also fifth.

Christie Abbe won the 1,600 (6:53.61) and 3,200 (14:36.58) for McDonell. Sophie Schmidgall (800) and Anna Thaler (triple jump) were each second while Kali Goulet was third in the 100 and 200 with Elyse Bushman third in the 100 hurdles and fifth in the 200. Avory Anderson finished fourth.

Elena Trevino (1,600) and Lulu Chwala (300 hurdles) took second for Stanley-Boyd with Addison Mahr just behind Chwala in third. The 1,600 relay was second with Bethany Pilgrim and Janelle Schesel third and fourth, respectively, in the 400 and Schesel third in the pole vault. Chwala was fourth in the 100 hurdles and Syleen Seichter was fifth in the discus.

Gracie Tallier won three events for the hometown Pirates, winning hte 100 (12.89), 200 (26.92) and long jump (16-5.5) with Claire Drier victorious in the 300 hurdles (52.59), third in the long jump and fifth in the 500. Bailey Angell swept the throws by winning the discus (113-6) and shot put (33-7.25) and the 800 relay was second.

Bloomer's Michaelsen second twice at Medford

At Medford, Anders Michaelsen finished second in the 400 and 800 runs for the Blackhawks at the Medford Early Bird.

Michaelsen was runner-up in both evens while Connor Fossum was second in the 110 hurdles. Danielle Latz (high jump), Makaiah Kempe (100 hurdles), Alena Otto (3,200) and Connor Fossum (long jump) were third in their respective events, as were the girls 800 relay team of Jensyn Skaar, Cora Bohl, Joelle McManus and Brooke Petska and the boys 400 team of Parker Ruff, Karim Bah, Kayden Walta and Benjamin Miller.

Fossum (triple jump) and Liona Rufledt (1,600) were fourth and Dylan Halom (high jump) and Kempe (300) came home fifth.

The Bloomer boys were fourth as a team with 79 points as Stratford (146) won and the Bloomer girls took sixth (49) with Loyal (145) winning.