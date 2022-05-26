Thursday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi, Bloomer, Cadott and Thorp softball teams win regional titles

Four Chippewa County area teams took home softball regional championships on Thursday evening as Chi-Hi, Bloomer, Cadott and Thorp were victorious in tight regional final contests.

Chi-Hi earned a Division 1 regional title with a 6-5 walk-off victory over D.C. Everest at Casper Park. Makenna Johnston blasted a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh to lift the Cardinals to Tuesday's sectional semifinals where the top-seeded Cards will host Superior.

Johnston was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, a double and three runs batted in to go with her solo shot for Chi-Hi (23-3). Madyson Baker had a home run of her own and three runs batted in and Olivia Sanborn was 2-for-3 with a run scored in support of pitcher Lakken McEathron as the sophomore struck out four batters while scattering six hits, five runs (four earned) and three walks across seven innings with four strikeouts.

Riley Zuleger was 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs for the Evergreens (11-10).

The fifth-seeded Spartans defeated four seed New Richmond 2-0.

One run was enough for the top-seeded Bloomer softball team to edge St. Croix Falls 1-0 in a Division 3 regional final. Delaney Zwiefelhofer had two of Bloomer's four hits and scored on an RBI off the bat of Laikyn Maidment in the fifth inning for the Blackhawks (22-2). That was all the run support pitcher Calley Olson needed as the senior struck out 15 batters in seven innings while allowing just two hits and one walk against the Saints (15-9).

The Blackhawks will see an old foe in next Tuesday's sectional semifinals as Northwestern comes to town. The second-seeded Tigers defeated Spooner 6-2 on Thursday.

The Hornets (10-8) scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the lead for good in a 3-1 victory over Elmwood/Plum City in a Division 4 regional championship game played at Casper Park after being moved from Cadott earlier in the day. Rilei Weeks drove in the go-ahead run for Cadott in the sixth before Kasey Moldrem plated an insurance run on a groundout. Makenna Barone opened the scoring for Cadott with an RBI single in the fourth inning. Elmwood/Plum City brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the seventh before Barone induced a popup to the catcher to deliver the Hornets the program's first regional title since 1984.

Barone struck out six batters and allowed one earned run across seven innings for the victory. Maggie Glaus, Hannah Baier and Kenzie Bauer had two hits apiece for Elmwood/Plum City (6-15). Cadott faces the winner of Friday's Colfax at Fall Creek regional final on Tuesday in the sectional semis.

Thorp scored its four runs in the first three innings and never trailed in stunning top-seeded Athens in a Division 5 regional final. Ava Teclaw and Alexa Hanson had two hits apiece for the Cardinals, who advance to play at Eau Claire Immanuel on Tuesday after the Lancers edged McDonell 5-4. Teclaw tripled and drove in a run and Hanson, Megan Drost and Trysta Leech each drove in one run.

Leech struck out nine in the circle while pitching all seven innings, scattering seven hits and three earned runs. Sydney Coker had three hits for Athens including a one-out single in the seventh inning and advanced to second on a stolen base before Leech struck out Paige Westaby looking to end the game.

Baseball Regionals

McDonell 5, Flambeau 0

At Casper Park, Brendan Bresina stole the show for the Macks in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal win over the Falcons.

Bresina struck out 10 in seven scoreless innings while allowing just two hits on the mound across 89 efficient pitches. At the plate Bresina helped his own cause by driving in two runners while Eddie Mittermeyer and Ethan Goulet added RBIs and Grant Smiskey scored twice for the Macks (7-9).

Four seed McDonell advances to play at top-seeded Eau Claire Regis in Tuesday's regional semifinals.

Boyceville 1, Cadott 0

At Boyceville, the second-seeded Bulldogs edged the seventh-seeded Hornets by the slimmest of margins in a Division 3 regional quarterfinal.

Warren Bowe and Ashton Bremness each had a hit and a stolen base for the Hornets. Bowe also struck out nine in allowing one unearned Bulldogs run in the sixth inning.

Boyceville advances to host Spring Valley next Tuesday.

Baseball

Chi-Hi 6, River Falls 2

At Casper Park, the Cardinals scored four in the first to help cap the regular season with a Big Rivers victory over the Wildcats.

Gavin Goodman and Liam Brennan each had two hits and Karson Bowe drove in two runs for the Cardinals (10-11, 6-8). Easton Bobb struck out eight while allowing two runs (one earned) in four innings on the mound.

Bloomer 6, St. Croix Falls 4

At St. Croix Falls, the Blackhawks blasted three home runs and scored three runs in the seventh to rally past the Saints.

Jack Strand, Connor Crane and Jay Ryder each went yard for the Blackhawks (18-3) and combined for five runs batted in. Strand drove in three runs as the trio each had two hits.

Ryder earned the victory in relief of Strand on the hill in allowing one earned run in 2.2 innings to go with a pair of strikeouts.

