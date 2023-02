NEW RICHMOND — The Chi-Hi boys basketball team has answered a seven-game losing streak with a seven-game win streak, beating New Richmond 62-55 on Thursday evening.

Mason Monarski led the Cardinals (13-9, 8-5) with 18 points to go with eight rebounds and a pair of assists. Jackson Tomczak was also in double figures with 16 points and five rebounds and Trent Lindner registered a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds along with seven blocked shots.

Cullen Lease, Reis Hidde and Nick Stellrecht each scored nine points for New Richmond (7-15, 2-11).

Prairie Farm 98, Lake Holcombe 45

At Holcombe, the Panthers earned an East Lakeland win over the Chieftains.

Taye Yeager led Lake Holcombe (6-16, 5-11) with 14 points.

Tyler Rassbach had a monster game in the win for Prairie Farm (17-6, 15-1) with 37 points.

Boys Hockey

Hudson 6, Chi-Hi 2

At Hudson, the Cardinals fell to the Raiders in a Division 1 regional final.

Ethan Foiles and Mason Johnson scored for the Cardinals (15-10) with Jackson Hoem assisting on both goals.

Carson Strapon scored four times for the Raiders (16-9), who advance to Tuesday's sectional semifinals to host Wisconsin Rapids after the Red Raiders upset top-seeded Eau Claire Memorial 6-4.

R/A/M 5, River Falls 1

At Altoona, Regis/Altoona/McDonell prevailed in the opening round of the Division 2 playoffs.

Regis/Altoona/McDonell (13-9) advances to play at top-seeded Black River Falls on Tuesday in the sectional semifinals.

IN PHOTOS: Chi-Hi boys basketball hosts Menomonie 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-22 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23