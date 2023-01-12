Thursday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi boys hockey rolls past River Falls

The Chi-Hi boys hockey team scored at least four goals in each period of a 14-2 victory over River Falls on Thursday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

Jackson Hoem, Reid Post, Bret Carlson and Ethan Foiles each had two goals for the Cardinals (11-3, 5-2) with Hoem and Post adding two assists apiece. Carter Bowe, Mason Johnson, Andrew Johnson, Jackson LeMay, Cayden Swoboda and Jack Bowe each had one goal with Andrew Johnson's goal being his first varsity goal.

Sam Hebert, Carter Bowe and Mason Johnson each had two assists as the Cards six goals in the second period and four in both the first and third.

Derek Strong stopped five shots in the first two-plus periods before Xavier Lorberter made one save in net.

Boys Basketball

Fall Creek 80, McDonell 76

At Fall Creek, the Crickets bested the Macks in a Western Cloverbelt battle.

Eddie Mittermeyer led the Macks (12-1, 4-1) with 28 points including five 3-pointers while Canan Huss added 21 points.

Ben Kelly scored 20 points for the Crickets (9-2, 5-1) as one of five Fall Creek players in double figures.

Osseo-Fairchild 75, Cadott 63

At Cadott, the Thunder beat the Hornets in a Western Cloverbelt contest.

Warren Bowe had 22 points including five of his team's 10 3-pointers for Cadott (4-9, 0-6). Tegan Ritter had 20 points and Jordan Peters scored 12 points.

Braeden Metzler had 18 points for Osseo-Fairchild (6-5, 4-2).

Cornell 52, Lac Courte Oreilles 50

At Hayward, the Chiefs snapped a six-game losing streak with a victory.

Dylan Bowe led Cornell (4-8) with 17 points and was joined in double figures by Bentley Spangler (13 points) and Parker Modl (12 points).

James Wilson had 15 points for Lac Courte Oreilles (1-9).

Boys Swimming

Chi-Hi 89, Menomonie 74

At Chippewa Falls Middle School, the Cardinals picked up a Big Rivers dual win over the Mustangs.

Rowan Rineck took first place individually in the 50-yard freestyle (24.81 seconds) and the 100 freestyle (54.94) while teaming up with Subie Mason, Noah Duex and Erik Petrowski to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:42.58) and with Jackson Blake, Mason and Elijah Anderson to take the top spot in the 400 freestyle relay 4:15.36.

Petrowski won the 100 butterfly (1:01.32) and took second in the 200 individual medley. Jackson Blake (200 and 500 freestyle), Anderson (100 freestyle and 100 backstroke) and Duex (50 freestyle) were second in their respective events.

Girls Basketball

McDonell 68, Mondovi 40

At McDonell, the Macks rolled past the Buffaloes for a nonconference win.

Emily Cooper had 20 points to lead McDonell (11-3) and was one of five Macks to score at least eight points. Marley Hughes had 15 points, Maddy Geissler added 10 points, Izzy Hartman scored nine points and Aubrey Dorn had eight points as the Macks made 11 3-pointers as a team.

Ava Gray scored 12 points for Mondovi (4-6).

