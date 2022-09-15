Thursday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi boys soccer beats Menomonie for first win of season

MENOMONIE — The Chi-Hi boys soccer team scored its first win of the season on Thursday with a 4-1 triumph at Menomonie.

Four different players scored in the victory for the Cardinals with Nolan Christie, Ethan Faschingbauer, Gubgnit Mason and Grant Von Haden each finding the back of the net. Mason assisted on two goals and Faschingbauer had one assist while Laye Diallo was victorious in net for Chi-Hi (1-8-1, 1-3-0).

Girls Golf

Stanley-Boyd's Felmlee second

At Cadott, Emerson Felmlee finished second in a CloverCroix Conference event hosted by the Orioles at Whispering Pines.

Felmlee finished with a 41 to finish second to Colfax/Elk Mound's Belle Kongshaug (36) in the standings. Bloomer's Kaitlyn Bohl tied for third place with a 46. Osseo-Fairchild shot a 196 as a team to finish first with Stanley-Boyd third (208) as Kylie Weiland (53), Liberty Simon (56) and Hannah Tinjum (58) were the other scorers for the Orioles. Bloomer took fourth (216) with Olivia Price (51), Kelsey Kettner (57) and Stella Nelson (62) scoring for the Blackhawks.

Cross Country

Bloomer boys sweep top spots

At Chetek, the Blackhawk boys took the top-three spots in winning the team title at the Dan Conway invitational.

Lucas Anderson won the race in 17 minutes, 26.4 seconds with Anders Michaelsen second (17:34.7) and Seth Rogge third (17:47.5). Jaden Ryan took eighth and Willy Bischel finished 20th as the other scores for Bloomer with the team finishing with 30 points, in front of Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (53) for first. Thorp/Gilman was fifth as a team (131) led by Luke Schraufnagel (ninth), Braxton Starck (26th), Hunter Kodl (40th), Evan Hoehn (49th) and Tyler Hughes (50th). New Auburn was seventh (186) with Easton Rust (30th), Aiden Ringer (59th), Cole Pederson (65th), Oliver Cody (66th) and Brodie Traaseth (71st) scoring. Alex Dixon finished 36th for Cornell/Lake Holcombe as the team ran incomplete.

Thorp/Gilman's Shaylie Zarza took second for the co-op in 22:43.2 behind Durand's Lauren Peterson (21:41.3) in first. Alena Otto finished fourth (23:18.4), Brooklynn Sarauer was 21st, Anna Boe-Parish timed in 23rd, Adele Lundgren was 30th and Taylor Revoir finished 36th for Bloomer as the 'Hawks were fourth as a team (94). Thorp/Gilman was sixth (127) as Cera Philson (31st), Pepper Rae Werner (33rd), Emma Mohr (35th) and Rachel Boehlke (52nd) rounded out the scorers. Emma Wright was 40th for Cornell/Lake Holcombe as the team's lone runner. Prairie Farm (60) edged Durand (62) for the top team spot.

Volleyball

Chi-Hi 3, Rice Lake 0

At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals swept the Warriors (25-14, 25-19, 25-14) in Big Rivers play.

Paige Steinmetz led the Cards (19-1, 3-0) with 13 kills, 10 digs and three aces. Maddie Hunt had 11 kills and seven digs, Sami Perlberg added nine kills and seven digs and Sophie Robinson had six kills, three aces and seven digs.

Maddy Bauer registered 43 assists and two aces and Olivia Sanborn tied for the team lead with 10 digs.