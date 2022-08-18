Thursday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi girls golf fifth at Western Wisconsin Cup

RIVER FALLS — The Chi-Hi girls golf team was fifth out of 11 teams at the Western Wisconsin Cup hosted at Clifton Hollow Golf Course.
Chi-Hi finished with a 383 to finish behind Prescott (318), New Richmond (341), Hudson (366) and Altoona/Regis (377) atop the charts.
Ava Finn finished in a five-way tie for eighth place with an 89 to lead the way for the Cardinals. Sarah Chaffee shot a 93 to tie for 17th, Addy Seaholm (100) was tied for 25th and Marley Sterling tied for 28th (101) to round out the scoring golfers for the Cards.
Prescott's Ava Salay shot a 64 to earn medalist honors, 11 shots ahead of teammate Rhianna Stutz for first.