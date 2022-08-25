Thursday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi girls golf second at Big Rivers meet in New Richmond

NEW RICHMOND — The Chi-Hi girls golf team finished in second place out of eight teams on Thursday at a Big Rivers Conference meet hosted at New Richmond Links.

The Cardinals shot a 177 to finish just ahead of Hudson (179) in third with New Richmond finishing first with a 171.

Ava Finn led the charge for the Cards by shooting a 43 to tie for fourth place overall with Hudson's Lauren Parker and New Richmond's Nora Harris. Madeline Johnson finished tied for seventh with a 44 while Marley Sterling and Sarah Chaffee each shot a 45 to tie for tenth and round out the scoring golfers for the Cardinals.

New Richmond's Abbie Ritzer and River Falls' Mahlia McCane each carded a 40 to tie atop the standings.

Football

Cadott 26, Pittsville 6

At Cadott, the Hornets pulled away to a nonconference win.

Cadott had a big night with 265 yards rushing and 180 passing, but had to battle through mistakes to improve to 2-0.

Cross Country

Chi-Hi's Cihasky fourth at River Falls Extreme Meet

At River Falls, Benjamin Cihasky finished in fourth place for the Cardinals.

Cihasky timed in at 16 minutes, 17.62 seconds to finish in front of the Bloomer duo of Lucas Anderson (16:19.97) and Anders Michaelsen (16:23.70) in fifth and sixth, respectively. Kansas Smith was 14th, Mason Fredrickson was 16th, Chase Kline finished 22nd and Ian Simetosky came home 30th for the Cards. Seth Rogge was ninth (16:50.18), Jaden Ryan finished 18th and Zeke Anderson finished 25th for Bloomer behind River Santiago (15:15.42) in first place from Blaine. Bloomer was second as a team with 63 and Chi-Hi tied River Falls for third with 84 points.

The Chi-Hi girls finished fourth with 114 points with Bloomer eighth (196) behind champion Eastview (34). Abby Merconti finished in eighth place for the Cardinals in 20:04.76, followed by Jordan Chen (13th), Lizzy Dallas (33rd), Ireland McQuillan (35th) and Zoey Eckwright (41st). Liona Rufledt (29th), Anna Boe-Parish (32nd), Adele Lundgren (36th), Taylor Revoir (59th) and Abigail Hable (71st) were the scorers for the Blackhawks. Owatonna's Carsyn Brady won the girls race in 18:45.61.

Boys Soccer

Regis/McDonell 3, Cumberland 0

At Eau Claire, the Saints blanked the Beavers.

Zach Laber, Tony Komro and Jarin Payne each scored for the Saints (2-0) with Komro adding an assist.