The Chi-Hi softball team maintained its unblemished record in Big Rivers play after a 12-2 win in six innings over Eau Claire Memorial on Thursday evening at Casper Park.

Madisyn Bauer had a home run and four runs batted in as a part of a 2-for-3 effort with three runs scored for the Cardinals. Lauren Shepherd also homered and scored twice while Madyson Baker and Mykle Burhow had three hits apiece. Camryn Fjelstad was 2-for-4 with a run batted in for the Cardinals (9-2, 8-0).

Lakken McEathron tossed three scoreless innings with five strikeouts in the circle.

Fall Creek 9, Cadott 1

At Fall Creek, the Crickets stayed unbeaten with a Western Cloverbelt win over the Hornets.

Rilei Weeks and Kasey Moldrem were each 2-for-3 with Moldrem doubling for Cadott (2-4, 1-4).

Elena Raffesberger finished 2-for-2 with two walks and two stolen bases for the Crickets (13-0, 7-0) with Jenna Fitch allowing an unearned run in five innings for the victory in the circle.

Osseo-Fairchild 7, Stanley-Boyd 6

At Stanley, the Thunder edged the Orioles in a Western Cloverbelt battle.

Tina Benson was 4-for-4 with four runs scored and Emily Brenner added three hits including a double and one run batted in for the Orioles (4-6, 3-3).

Baseball

McDonell 10, Thorp 1

At Thorp, the Macks scored eight runs in the final three innings to pull away for a Western Cloverbelt win.

Eddie Mittermeyer had two hits including a double with three runs scored and two stolen bases. Cael Holm was 2-for-4 with a run batted in, Carter Stelter drove in three and David Andersen plated two runs. Aiden Rosemeyer was 3-for-3 and finished a home run shy of the cycle and Ashton Kroeplin added two hits and a stolen base for the Cardinals (1-5, 0-3).

Aidan Misfeldt scattered six hits, three walks and one earned run in six innings while striking out four for the Macks (1-2, 1-1).

Cadott 10, Owen-Withee 9

At Cadott, the Hornets held off the Blackhawks for a nonconference win.

Conner Roth and Aiden Rykla had two hits and one double apiece with Conner Roth driving in three runs for Cadott (2-5). Aiden Rykal picked up the win with four strikeouts in four innings pitched.

Boys Golf

McCauley leads Chi-Hi at Hallie

At Lake Hallie Golf Course, Owen McCauley led the way for the Cardinals in a Big Rivers meet.

McCauley shot a 40 to finish in a tie for 18th place for the Cards. Caden Kolinski (43), Zander Maier (44) and Brody Markert (46) were the other scoring golfers for Chi-Hi as the team finished eighth (173).

Eau Claire Memorial (138) was first as a team and Memorial junior William Schlitz shot a 32 to earn medalist honors.

Boys Tennis

Hudson 7, Chi-Hi 0

At Chi-Hi, the Raiders beat the Cardinals in a Big Rivers dual.

The No. 1 doubles team of Subie Mason and Colby Stoll (1-6, 2-6) and No. 2 team of Laye Diallo and Gubgnit Mason (3-6, 2-6) had the closest contests for the Cardinals.

