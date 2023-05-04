LA CROSSE — The Chi-Hi track and field team put on a show Thursday at the Willard Hanson Relays, setting three school records in a dominant performance.

The girls 400-meter relay team of Taylor Mosher, Maddie Hunt, Olivia Sedlacek and Brooklyn Sandvig set a new record in winning their event in 49.59 seconds. Natalie Scheuller set a new girls program record in the pole vault with a height of 9-feet, 6-inches as she won the event with teammate Natalee Weiss fifth.

Kansas Smith broke new ground in boys program history after winning the triple jump with a best leap of 44-6 with senior teammate Christian Crumbaker third. As a team the Chi-Hi boys won the team title with a score of 132 to best Eau Claire Memorial (126) and La Crosse Logan (115.5) atop the standings. The girls team was second with 127 points as Holmen (152) won and Eau Claire Memorial (121) was third.

The boys earned a pair of other wins as Samuel Hebert was victorious in the 400 in 51.27 with Mason Howard third. Howard teamed up with Hebert, Benjamin Cihasky and Smith to win the 1,600 relay in 3:29.90. Jackson Bohland and Carter Bowe were second and fourth, respectively, in the 200 and Thomas Clary was runner-up in the spot put. Two other relays were second as the 400 team of Bohland, Xander Neal, Bowe and Jackson LeMay and the 3,200 team of Blayden Vranish, Jake Mason, Mason Fredrickson and Grant Von Haden each were runner-up. LeMay (100), Cihasky (1,600), Smith (long jump) Jack Zwiefelhofer (300 hurdles) and Nathan Meinen (high jump) were each third while Zwiefelhofer (110 hurdles) and Collin Clary (pole vault) each took fourth.

Sandvig won all four events she competed in with victories in the 100 (11.91), 200 (24.26) and long jump (17-9.75). The Chi-Hi girls grabbed two other relay wins with Mosher, Hunt, Emma-Lyn Stephenson and Sedlacek teaming up for victory in the 800 (1:47.94) and Susan Bergeman, Abby Merconti, Noelle Simetkosky and Stephenson winning the 1,600 in 4:23.18. Bergeman also took first in the 400 in 1:04.09.

Simetkosky was fourth in the 1,600 while Merconti (800), Jordan Chen (3,200), Riley Terhark (high jump) and Ava Reuter (pole vault) were fifth in their respective events.

New Auburn's Gotham third at Colfax

At Colfax, Andrew Gotham finished third in the shot put for the Trojans.

Gotham was third with a top toss of 45-4 behind Fall Creek's Ryan Whittlinger (49-8.5) and Siren's Derek Thiex (47-10). The New Auburn sophomore was also seventh in the discus.

Easton Rust was fifth in the boys 3,200 while Aliya North was seventh in the girls triple jump and Morgan Berg took eighth in the girls discus.

The Fall Creek boys (169) and girls (198) swept team titles with the New Auburn boys 10th and girls 11th.

Baseball

Chi-Hi 7, Menomonie 1

At Menomonie, Jakeb LeQuia twirled a gem as the Cardinals earned a Big Rivers win over the Mustangs.

LeQuia went all seven innings for the Cardinals (10-3, 7-1), striking out 11 while scattering three hits, one walk and one earned run. Preston Alger had three hits and drove in two runs while Dawson Goodman, Liam Brennan, Cole Perlberg, Easton Bobb and Mayson Tester had two hits apiece in the win.

Osseo-Fairchild 17, Cadott 7

At Cadott, the Thunder scored in six of seven innings to secure a Western Cloverbelt win.

Conner Roth had a big day in defeat for the Hornets with four hits including a double and two RBIs. Axel Tegels homered and drove in two in a 2-for-4 effort and Warren Bowe added two hits for Cadott.

Spencer Osmenson was 5-for-5 with two runs batted in, Lucas Frase was 4-for-5 including three doubles with five runs batted in and Drake Sweat homered as a part of a six-RBI effort with three hits.

Boys Golf

Brenner 16th at Green Devil invite

At Arkdale, Isaac Brenner tied for 16th to lead Stanley-Boyd at the Green Devil invite hosted by Adams-Friendship.

Brenner shot a 90 to tie four other golfers for the position and lead the Orioles. Peter Weir shot a 92 to tie for 23rd and lead Cadott.

Girls Soccer

Regis/McDonell 6, Arcadia 0

At Eau Claire, three goals in each half led a victory.

Annabelle Schroeder scored four of the six goals for Regis/McDonell (9-1, 7-1) and Lexi Ridenour added two goals. Each player also had one assist in the win. Mason Kaz (118), Logan Dorn (120) and Carson Oemig (125) were the other scorers for Stanley-Boyd and Parker Davis (96), Gavin Roscoe (109) and Logan Matherne (113) scoring for Cadott.

As a team Cadott tied for 12th (410) and Stanley-Boyd was 17th (453). Hartford Union (323) earned team honors with Owen Kuepper shooting a 75 for Hartford to take individual medalist.

Boys Tennis

Menomonie 7, Chi-Hi 0

At Chi-Hi, the Mustangs swept the Cardinals in a Big Rivers dual.

