Thursday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi volleyball sweeps Eau Claire Memorial to earn outright Big Rivers championship

EAU CLAIRE — The Chi-Hi volleyball team capped its regular season by sweeping Eau Claire Memorial in straight sets (25-16, 25-17, 25-13) to win the outright Big Rivers Conference championship.

Paige Steinmetz led Chi-Hi in kills (15) and also had 15 digs and a pair of block assists. Maddie Hunt had 12 kills and four solo blocks, Sami Perlberg added 11 kills, three service aces and 12 digs and Sophie Robinson chipped in with seven kills and six digs.

Olivia Sanborn led in digs with 16 and Maddy Bauer had 41 assists and tied Perlberg for the team lead with three aces.

For the Cardinals (39-2) it's the program's first conference championship since 2013 and breaks a string of five straight league titles for River Falls.

Chi-Hi dominated Big Rivers competition this season, winning 21 of 22 sets overall including the last 19.

McDonell 3, Marshfield Columbus 0

At Marshfield, the Macks worked quickly to earn a Cloverbelt Crossover championship victory over the Dons (25-11, 25-17, 25-18).

Aubrey Dorn led the Macks (35-12) with nine kills to go with eight digs and four blocks.

Marley Hughes had seven kills, nine digs and a pair of blocks, Gracie Goettl added six kills and eight digs and Emily Cooper and Abby Bresina had 15 assists apiece in a battle of Division 4 state-ranked squads.

"I thought we played in with great energy and we executed really well tonight," McDonell coach Kat Hanson said.

Cornell 3, Flambeau 0

At Cornell, the Chiefs capped off a perfect East Lakeland campaign with a straight-set win over the Falcons (25-22, 25-13, 25-23).

Michayla Turchen had seven kills and eight digs for the Chiefs (20-5, 12-0). Brooke Anderson had five kills, Brooke Sime added four kills, six aces and eight digs and Marcella Boehm had three kills. Makya Hetherington with 14 assists to go with seven digs and Bralee Schroeder had seven assists and six digs.

Football

Owen-Withee 60, Thorp 40

At Owen, the Blackhawks (8-0, 5-0) bested the Cardinals (7-1, 4-1) in a state-ranked showdown to win the outright Central Wisconsin East Conference championship.