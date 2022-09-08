Thursday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi volleyball sweeps Hudson

HUDSON — The Chi-Hi volleyball team picked up its second Big Rivers Conference victory of the season on Thursday, sweeping Hudson (25-20, 27-25, 25-14).

Paige Steinmetz led the Cardinals (14-1, 2-0) with 14 kills and added four service aces and 10 digs. Sophie Robinson had nine kills and four aces of her own, Sami Perlberg added seven kills and nine digs and Maddie Hunt had six kills and a pair of solo blocks.

Maddy Bauer led the offense with 39 assists and 10 digs and Mykle Buhrow had a team-best 11 digs and an ace while Olivia Sanborn added two aces of her own for the Cards, who were ranked 10th in the latest Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 state poll.

Cross Country

Cadott girls win at Stanley-Boyd

At Stanley, the Hornets ran away with the girls team title.

Cadott finished first with a score of 40 points, in front of the Chippewa Valley Lightning Bolts (72), Thorp/Gilman (80) and Augusta (85) at the front with McDonell sixth (122) and Stanley-Boyd incomplete.

Thorp/Gilman's Shaylie Zarza won the race in 21 minutes, 9.9 seconds to finish more than two minutes in front of second-place Janelle Schesel of Stanley-Boyd (23:26.3). Freshman Iszy Sonnentag led the Hornets by taking fourth (23:47.3) with Jaycee Stephens sixth (25:16.9), Josie Roth seventh (25:25.3), Lyla Weggen 10th and Mia Weggen 24th.

Emma Mohr (15th), Cera Philson (19th), Pepper Rae Werner (30th) and Rachel Boehlke (38th) were the other scorers for Thorp/Gilman. Olivia Heidtke was the top finisher for McDonell in 22nd place, one spot in front of teammate Christie Abbe. Yuzuki Kobayashi (31st), Eva Bushman (32nd) and Megan Hanson (36th) were the other Mack runners to score. Adyson Gustafson (ninth), Alexa Liszewski (20th) and Jen Boyea (44th) finished for the Orioles.

McDonell rolled to the boys team title with a score of 36, well in front of Stanley-Boyd (80), Chippewa Valley (85) and Cadott (93) with Thorp/Gilman incomplete. Cadott's Peter Weir won the race in 17:51.8 for the Hornets with McDonell's Paul Pfeifer second (18:14.4) and Breckin Burzynski leading the hometown Orioles in sixth (18:56.9).

Harrison Bullard (seventh), Cooper Mittermeyer (ninth), Eddie Mittermeyer (10th) and Andrew Thaler (12th) were the other scorers near the front for McDonell while the Orioles had Zach Haas (eighth), Lukas Milas (11th), Candin Yeager (33rd) and Dale Sayles (37th) to help in the team's runner-up finish. Saibyn Will (23rd), Dawson Webster (26th), Ewan Weir (30th) and Jake Roth (31st) were the top finishers for the Hornets and Thorp/Gilman was led by Luke Schraufnagel (15th), Evan Hoen (50th), Tyler Hughes (51st) and Hunter Kodl (53rd).