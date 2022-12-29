Thursday Prep Roundup: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey blanks Eau Claire Area

FOND DU LAC — The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team shut out Eau Claire Area 3-0 on Thursday to win the consolation bracket title at the Wisconsin Prep Hockey Holiday Classic.

Addisyn Buesgen, Paige Steinmetz and Rhylee Buesgen each scored goals for the Sabers while Kasandra Herr stopped all 23 shots she faced in net to preserve the shutout. Addisyn Buesgen opened the scoring with a goal in the second period on an assist from Tessa Leisses before Addison Frenette and Joey Schemenauer assisted on goals by Steinmetz and Rhylee Buesgen, respectively, to help the Sabers (6-4) pull away for a win over their Big Rivers Conference rival.

Evie Pritzl made 27 saves for the Stars (5-9).

Boys Hockey

Chi-Hi 6, FDL St. Mary's Springs 3

At Ashwaubenon, the Cardinals overcame an early 3-0 deficit to knock off the top-ranked team in Division 2 in the latest Wisconsin Prep Hockey state poll.

Mason Johnson, Jack Bowe, Jackson LeMay, Jackson Hoem, Cayden Swoboda and Ethan Foiles each scored for the Cardinals (8-1) with Johnson and Ben Carlson also adding two assists each.

Derek Strong made 20 saves in net including all eight he faced in the final period.

Boys Basketball

Elmwood/Plum City 73, Cadott 62

At Elmwood, the Wolves broke open a tie game at halftime to beat the Hornets.

Tegan Ritter scored 24 points for the Hornets (4-5) and Warren Bowe added 14 points.

Lucas Glaus finished with a game-high 34 points including seven 3-pointers for the Wolves (2-4).

Gilmanton 57, Cornell 48

At Cornell, the Panthers earned their first win of the season.

Blake Anders led Cornell (3-6) with 22 points and Dylan Bowe scored 10 points.

Trent Parr had 15 points as one of four players in double figures for Gilmanton (1-6).

Thorp 63, Alma Center Lincoln 59

At Thorp, the Cardinals edged the Hornets for a nonconference win.

Brady Stewart scored 17 points to lead Thorp (4-5) and was one of three Cardinals in double figures, joined by Logan Hanson with 16 points and Aiden Rosemeyer scoring 13 points.

Ben Ross had 22 points for the Hornets (5-4).

Girls Basketball

Onalaska 46, Chi-Hi 38

At Chi-Hi, the Hilltoppers topped the Cardinals.

Brooklyn Sandvig scored 13 points to lead the Cards (1-7) with Ava Reuter adding 12.

Sidney Fillbach and Claire Pedretti had 12 points apiece for Onalaska (4-4).

Alma Center Lincoln 57, Thorp 26

At Thorp, the Hornets picked up a nonconference win over the Cardinals.

Ava Teclaw scored 11 points for the Cards (2-10) and Elizabeth Frankewicz added eight points.

Miah Breheim led Alma Center Lincoln (9-1) with 20 points.

Wrestling

Chi-Hi's Neal 2-1 at OTW Wrestling Classic

At Oshkosh, Xander Neal won two of his three matches at 138 pounds for the Cardinals at the Oshkosh Lourdes On The Water Classic.

Neal won his first and third matches while Grady Frederick was 3-2 at 220 and Connor Bruhn finished 3-2 at 120.

Cadott advances four to Northern Badger semis

At River Falls, four Cadott wrestlers went unbeaten on the first day of the Northern Badger Wrestling Classic.

Brayden Sonnentag (132), Tristan Drier (152), Cole Pfeiffer (160) and Dawson Webster (182) are onto the semifinals at their respective weight classes. Levin Lindsay (195) was 3-1, Nick Fasbender (138) and Kane Mengel (285) each finished 2-1.

Sami Espinal (220) was 3-1 and Ethan Rubenzer (170) finished 2-1 on day one for Bloomer/Colfax while Preston Fredrickson was 3-1 and Braeden Person was 2-1 for Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe.

Graham leads Stanley-Boyd at Bi-State Classic

At La Crosse, Willy Graham led the way for the Orioles on day one at the Bi-State Classic.

Graham won three of his four matches at 220 pounds while Breckin Burzynski (132) and Troy Trevino (138) were each 2-2 in their respective weight classes.

IN PHOTOS: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey hosts Eau Claire Area 12-13-22 Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 12-13-22 Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 12-13-22 Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 12-13-22 Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 12-13-22 Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 12-13-22 Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 12-13-22 Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 12-13-22 Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 12-13-22 Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 12-13-22 Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 12-13-22 Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 12-13-22 Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 12-13-22 Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 12-13-22 Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 12-13-22 Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 12-13-22 Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 12-13-22 Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 12-13-22 Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 12-13-22 Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 12-13-22 Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 12-13-22 Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 12-13-22 Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 12-13-22 Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 12-13-22 Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 12-13-22 Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 12-13-22 Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 12-13-22 Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 12-13-22 Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 12-13-22 Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 12-13-22 Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 12-13-22 Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 12-13-22 Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 12-13-22 Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 12-13-22 Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 12-13-22 Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 12-13-22 Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 12-13-22 Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 12-13-22 Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 12-13-22 Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 12-13-22 Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 12-13-22