Eight runs in the bottom of the fifth helped lift the Chi-Hi baseball team past New Richmond 9-1 on Thursday evening at Casper Park.

Mayson Tester had three of the team's 13 hits for the Cardinals (14-3, 9-1) including a triple. Grady Fredrick and Liam Brennan were each 2-for-3 with a combined three runs batted in and Dawson Goodman scored twice.

Jakeb LeQuia went six strong innings for the win on the mound, striking out six and allowing one unearned run in 96 pitches.

Bloomer 17, Thorp 11

At Thorp, the Blackhawks outlasted the Cardinals in a Western Cloverbelt slugfest.

Zeke Strand had two hits, drove in three runs and scored three times for Bloomer (8-4, 7-2). Karson Kunsman also drove in three runs, Collin Crane was 3-for-5 with two runs batted in, two runs scored and a double and Keegan Yohnk had a double and three walks. Crane pitched 5.1 innings for the win, striking out eight while allowing three earned runs.

Caden Lane and Korbin Rosemeyer were each 3-for-5 with two runs batted in each while Ashton Kroeplin and Harley Zurakowski each had two hits for the Cardinals (2-9, 1-7).

Stanley-Boyd 5, Cadott 4

At Cadott, the Orioles edged the Hornets for a Western Cloverbelt win.

Aiden Mahr led off the game with a solo home run, Parker Krizan had two hits and Alex Williams drove in two runs for Stanley-Boyd (5-8, 4-7). Mahr also earned the win on the mound, allowing one run in four innings of relief with four strikeouts.

Axel Tegels had three hits including a double, Ashton Bremness had two hits including a double and Conner Roth drove in two for the Hornets (3-10, 1-7).

Boys Golf

Bloomer third at Rice Lake

At Rice Lake, the Blackhawks were third as a team in an invite hosted at Turtleback.

The Blackhawks shot a 308 to finish behind Eau Claire Memorial (290) and Hudson (297) for the spot with Chi-Hi 11th (341).

Jonah Bleskacek tied for fifth with a 73 to lead Bloomer followed by Karsten Bergh with a 74 to tie for eighth. Jake Bleskacek (79) and Connor Gould (82) were the other scorers for Bloomer.

Brody Market finished with an 80 to pace Chi-Hi, followed by Owen McCauley (85), Isaiah Boehnen (87) and Caden Kolinski (89).

Parker Etzel shot a 69 for Eau Claire Memorial to earn medalist honors.

Girls Soccer

Chi-Hi 1, River Falls 1

At River Falls, the Cardinals ran their unbeaten streak to six in a row with a Big Rivers tie against the Wildcats.

Lizzy Dallas scored early in the second half with an assist from Kadi Diallo for the Cardinals (4-4-4, 2-4-2).

Mallory Colle stopped 12 shots in goal.

