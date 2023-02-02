EAU CLAIRE — Izzy Hartman's basket with three seconds left was the difference for the McDonell girls basketball team as the Macks edged Eau Claire Regis 51-50 on Thursday evening, clinching at least a share of the Western Cloverbelt Conference championship.

Trailing 50-49 with nine seconds left after Ashley Chilson made two free throws for the Ramblers, McDonell's Marley Hughes was pressured and ultimately found an open Hartman for the go-ahead bucket.

"I was so proud of Izzy," McDonell coach Don Cooper said. "They threw us for a loop there because they were doubling and triple teaming Emily (Cooper) and Marley (Hughes) and Izzy was wide open and we practice that every day and she did great."

Cooper led all scorers with 19 points for the Macks (16-3, 12-0) who had to overcome a 24-17 halftime deficit. Hughes and Aubrey Dorn had 10 points each while Hartman had four including the final two as McDonell wins at least a share of the Western Cloverbelt title for the first time in program history. The last league title of any kind for McDonell came in the 1988-89 season when the Macks brought home the Central Wisconsin Catholic Conference title during its time as a part of the Wisconsin Independent Schools Athletic Association before it was dissolved in 2000. McDonell won the outright title that season and can do so this year with one more Western Cloverbelt win, either at Bloomer next Tuesday or at Cadott on Feb. 10.

"That feels great," coach Cooper said of clinching at least a share of the title. "With all the hard work and (assistant coach) DJ (Cooper) my son with all his great defenses, it's really kept us a step ahead of everybody."

Chilson scored 17 points for the Ramblers (7-11, 3-8).

Osseo-Fairchild 63, Stanley-Boyd 42

At Osseo, the Thunder rolled to a Western Cloverbelt win over the Orioles.

Teagen Becker scored 20 points and Tina Benson had eight points for Stanley-Boyd (4-13, 2-9).

Madisyn Loonstra scored 14 points to lead Osseo-Fairchild (12-7, 7-4).

Boys Hockey

Chi-Hi 2, Menomonie 1 (2 OT)

At Menomonie, the Cardinals and Mustangs needed two overtimes to decide a Big Rivers battle.

Jack Bowe scored the game-winning goal 4:15 into the second extra period on an assist by Gus Thorp for the Cardinals. Carter Bowe opened the scoring with help from Andrew and Mason Johnson at 14:36 of the first period before Menomonie's Parker Marincel evened up the game 3:35 into the second.

Derek Strong made 13 saves for the Cardinals (14-7, 7-4) while Menomonie goaltender Jack Drout stopped 64 shots in net for the Mustangs (7-14, 1-10).

Boys Basketball

Chi-Hi 63, Rice Lake 51

At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals bested the Warriors in a Big Rivers matchup.

Mason Monarski scored 28 points to lead the Cardinals (8-9, 5-5) while pulling down eight rebounds in the win. Jackson Tomczak had 16 points including a 4-for-4 effort from 3-point range.

Tyler Orr led the Warriors (12-6, 5-5) with 28 points and had six rebounds.

Girls Hockey

Central Wisconsin 4, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1

At Chippewa Area Ice Arena, the Storm (17-3) beat the Sabers (11-8-1) in a nonconference matchup.

