Thursday Prep Roundup: McDonell, Bloomer and Stanley-Boyd crowned Co-Western Cloverbelt Conference champions

The race for the Western Cloverbelt Conference volleyball championship ended in a three-way tie Thursday as McDonell, Bloomer and Stanley-Boyd will share the honor after each won their respective conference finales.

The Macks defeated Fall Creek in straight sets (25-21, 25-16, 25-11) while the Blackhawks won at Thorp in four sets (22-25, 25-14, 25-11, 25-10) and the Orioles were victorious at Osseo-Fairchild in straight sets (25-23, 25-13, 25-23).

Gracie Goettl had eight kills and 12 digs to lead the Macks (31-9, 6-1). Aubrey Dorn had seven kills and nine digs, Marley Hughes had six kills and Josie Witkowski had four kills. Abby Bresina and Emily Cooper had 14 and 10 assists, respectively, with Bresina adding five ace serves.

"It is exciting," McDonell coach Kat Hanson said of the co-championship. "We had ups and downs throughout the conference season as all teams do and I think we persevered at times we needed to and we learned through some of those ups and downs and I think that put us in a good position come playoffs."

Katlyn Jones led a strong night at the net for Bloomer (27-8, 6-1) with 13 kills and was joined in double digits by Isabelle Rubenzer with 12 kills and Ciarra Seibel and Bella Seibel each with 10 kills. Amelia Herrick had 43 assists, Cicely Kiecker added three aces with Jensyn Skaar, Jones and Bella Seibel each serving two. Bella Seibel led the defense with 22 digs, followed by 21 from Kiecker.

"Obviously that was something we talked about at the beginning of our season as one of our goals, was to win a conference title," Bloomer coach Heather Henry said, "and ultimately we would love to have it just be ours but being able to be tri-champs or whatever they're going to end up calling it is still an accomplishment.

"Coming in the second year in the Western Cloverbelt which we knew was a great volleyball conference I would saw and stepping up from last year to this year and getting a conference championship or sharing it is definitely an accomplishment these girls worked hard to get."

Emily Brenner had 22 kills, 10 digs and three aces in the victory for the Orioles (23-6, 6-1). Kayte Licht and Teagen Becker each had eight kills and Licht added 17 digs while Avery Vait and Kaden Drehmel had 19 and 17 assists, respectively.

"Great win to clinch a 3-way tie for the Western Cloverbelt title," Stanley-Boyd coach Karley Wiensch said. "With conference play completed, now we can look forward to a tournament (in Somerset) this weekend and the crossover game with the Eastern Cloverbelt on Tuesday. I am hoping the tournament this weekend and the crossover game will build our confidence going into the playoffs."

Chi-Hi 3, New Richmond 0

At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals stayed unbeaten in Big Rivers play by sweeping the Tigers (25-10, 25-7, 25-11).

Paige Steinmetz led the Cardinals (37-2, 6-0) with 13 kills to go with a pair of aces and six digs. Sami Perlberg also finished in double figures with 10 kills with a team-high 18 digs. Sophie Robinson had eight kills and two aces, Maddy Bauer led the team with 34 assists and had a pair of aces and Mykle Burhow had a strong night at the service line with five aces and nine digs.