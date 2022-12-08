Thursday Prep Roundup: McDonell boys basketball edges Marshfield Columbus in state-ranked showdown

MARSHFIELD — The McDonell boys basketball team prevailed over Marshfield Columbus 61-60 on Thursday evening in a battle of state-ranked foes.

Canan Huss led all scorers with 29 points for the Macks (4-0) and was joined in double figures by Aidan Misfeldt with 14 points.

Charlie Moore had 20 points for the Dons (3-2) as Marshfield Columbus made up ground after trailing 32-24 at halftime.

Marshfield Columbus and McDonell were ranked second and third, respectively, in the most recent WisSports.net Division 5 state coaches poll.

Cadott 53, Abbotsford 41

At Abbotsford, the Hornets came to life in the second half to beat the Falcons.

Tegan Ritter scored 12 points for Cadott (3-0), followed by eight points by Warren Bowe and Brodee Burish as the Hornets outscored the Falcons by a 29-16 margin after halftime.

Esteban Gomez had 13 points for Abbotsford (1-4).

St. Croix Central 80, Stanley-Boyd 75

At Hammond, the Panthers outlasted the Orioles in a high-scoring affair.

Henry Hoel had 29 points to lead Stanley-Boyd (0-6) with Haydn Gustafson adding 25 points.

Mason Sullivan scored 25 for the Panthers (2-2).

Boys Hockey

Chi-Hi 6, Rice Lake 0

At Chippewa Ice Arena, the Cardinals jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the first period in a Big Rivers triumph over the Warriors.

Mason Johnson and Jackson Hoem each scored two goals for the Cards (3-1, 1-1) while Ezra Lindstrom added one goal and Reid Post scored his first varsity goal to open the scoring just past five minutes into the game.

Derek Strong stopped all seven shots he faced for the victory in net.

Wisconsin Rapids 10, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 3

At Wisconsin Rapids, the Red Raiders earned a nonconference win.

Evan Eckes, Evan Gustafson and Zack Howell scored goals for Regis/Altoona/McDonell (2-2) and Nate Spencer assisted on two goals.

Girls Basketball

Altoona 59, Bloomer 52

At Altoona, the Blackhawks led at the break before falling to the Railroaders.

Brooklynn Sarauer scored 10 points for Bloomer (1-4) with Nora Jensen and Ciarra Seibel each chipping in with eight points.

Alyssa Wirth led all scorers with 15 points for the Railroaders (3-3) as they overcame a 27-23 halftime deficit.

Boys Swimming

River Falls 109, Chi-Hi 55

At River Falls, the Cardinals fell in a Big Rivers dual.

Rowan Rinick won the 100-yard butterfly and finished second in the 50 freestyle for the Cardinals. Subie Mason (200 individual medley), Elijah Anderson (100 freestyle) and Jackson Blake (500 freestyle) were also each second in their respective individual events.

The 200 medley relay team of Anderson, Noah Duex, Mason and Rinick and the 200 freestyle team of the same four swimmers were both second.

Gymnastics

Chi-Hi wins triangular in Rice Lake

At Rice Lake, the Cardinals took first in a Big Rivers triangular.

Izzy Keck was first on the balance beam (8.65) and floor exercise (9.4) to hep take second all-around (34.375) for the Cardinals. Ava Krista won the uneven bars (8.45) and Emily Pomietlo took second on the vault (8.55). Krista (32.975), Lilly Schultz (32.25) and Ella Spaeth (32.2) were third, fourth and fifth all-around, respectively.

Chi-Hi finished with a score of 132.025 to beat Rice Lake (115.95) and Superior (85.225) for the top team spot.

Wrestling

Hudson 63, Chi-Hi 12

At Hudson, the Cardinals fell to the Raiders in a Big Rivers battle.

Xander Neal (138 pounds) and Jonathan Krager (152) earned pinfall victories for the Cardinals.