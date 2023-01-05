Thursday Prep Roundup: McDonell, Cadott girls basketball stay unbeaten in Western Cloverbelt play

There's a showdown on the horizon.

The McDonell and Cadott girls basketball teams will clash for the top spot in the Western Cloverbelt Conference next week and will do so with unbeaten league records after the Macks and Hornets earned victories on Thursday evening.

McDonell overcame a 21-18 halftime deficit to defeat Eau Claire Regis 53-45 at McDonell while Cadott pushed past Bloomer 69-52 in Bloomer.

Emily Cooper had a game-high 18 points for the Macks (8-3, 6-0) and was joined in double figures by Aubrey Dorn scoring 17 points and Marley Hughes finishing with 12 points.

Ashley Chilson scored 15 points for the Ramblers (4-7, 1-5).

Cadott also had three players finish in double figures as the Hornets remained unbeaten with a win over the Blackhawks. Lauryn Goettl led the charge with 22 points with Elly Eiler scoring 16 points and Laken Ryan finishing with 13 points for the Hornets (12-0, 6-0).

Addy Zwiefelhofer scored 11 points for the Blackhawks (2-6, 2-3).

McDonell plays at Ladysmith on Saturday before hosting the Hornets on Tuesday.

Holmen 59, Chi-Hi 43

At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals fell to the Vikings in nonconference action.

Sarah Chaffee led Chi-Hi with 18 points on six 3-pointers in the second half for the Cardinals (1-8) and Ava Reuter added 12 points.

Danika Rebhahn scored 17 points for the Vikings (6-6).

Osseo-Fairchild 66, Stanley-Boyd 25

At Stanley, the Thunder jumped out to a 31-13 lead on the way to a Western Cloverbelt win over the Orioles.

Teagen Becker scored 15 points for Stanley-Boyd (3-6, 1-4).

Addisyn Koxlien finished with a team-high 15 points for the Thunder (6-6, 3-3).

Lake Holcombe 61, Luck 25

At Holcombe, the Chieftains routed the Cardinals for a nonconference triumph.

Abby Jones led all scorers with 19 points for the Chieftains (5-2) with Karly Kirkman and Emma Lechleitner adding 15 and 12 points, respectively.

Stella Johansen had eight points for Luck (1-7).

New Auburn 45, Clear Lake 40

At New Auburn, the Trojans stayed hot with a nonconference win over the Warriors.

Morgan Berg led New Auburn (8-1) with 12 points and Katie Reimer added nine points.

Kate Rosen scored 12 points for Clear Lake (6-3).

Boys Hockey

New Richmond 4, Chi-Hi 2

At Chippewa Area Ice Arena, the Tigers bested the Cardinals in a battle of state-ranked teams.

Jackson LeMay scored in the opening minute of the game for the Cardinals and Jackson Hoem added a goal in the second period. But the Tigers (7-2, 3-0) scored the game's final three goals including two from Zaylin Sweet.

Derek Strong stopped 24 shots in net for Chi-Hi (9-3, 3-2). The Tigers held the Cards without a shot on goal in the third period.

Chi-Hi was ranked second in Division 1 and New Richmond was ranked second in Division 2 in the latest Wisconsin Prep Hockey state polls.

Wrestling

Eau Claire North 45, Chi-Hi 28

At Eau Claire, the Huskies bested the Cardinals in a Big Rivers battle.

Trey Becker (126 pounds), Xander Neal (138) and Jonathan Krager (152) won matches by pinfall with Connor Bruh (120) earning a forfeit win. Anthony Soberano also picked up a major decision win at 113 pounds.

