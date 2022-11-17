Thursday Prep Roundup: McDonell girls basketball pulls away from Marshfield Columbus

MARSHFIELD — The McDonell girls basketball team outscored Marshfield Columbus by a 36-22 margin in the second half to pull away to a 73-56 victory over the Dons on Thursday evening to open the season.

Marley Hughes and Emily Cooper had 14 points apiece for the Macks (1-0) with Kali Goulet adding 12 points and Sophie Schmidgall and Izzy Hartman scoring six points apiece.

Maggie Callahan scored nine points for the Dons (0-1).

Barron 52, Bloomer 36

At Bloomer, the Golden Bears earned a nonconference win over the Blackhawks.

Nora Jensen led Bloomer (0-1) with nine points and Katlyn Jones added seven for the Blackhawks.

Hailee Halverson had a game-high 21 points for the Golden Bears (1-0).

Cadott 67, New Auburn 19

At New Auburn, the Hornets won their second game of the year with a nonconference victory over the Trojans.

Lauryn Goettl led Cadott (2-0) with 23 points, followed closely by Elly Eiler with 21 points and Emma Kowalczyk scoring 15.

Morgan Berg had 13 points for the Trojans (0-1).