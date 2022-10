Thursday Prep Roundup: McDonell volleyball sweeps Prairie Farm in Division 4 regional semifinal

The McDonell volleyball team worked quickly to sweep Prairie Farm (25-23, 25-17, 25-12) on Thursday in a Division 4 regional semifinal victory at McDonell.

The top-seeded Macks advance to hosts fourth-seeded Eau Claire Immanuel on Saturday night for a regional championship.

Aubrey Dorn led McDonell (36-12) with 12 kills to go with 16 digs. Marley Hughes and Alayna Crawford had eight kills each and Anna Thaler added six in the win. Hughes also had 14 digs, Grace Goettl had six digs, four kills and two aces and Sydney Retzlaff had six digs. Abby Bresina and Emily Cooper had 20 and 15 assists, respectively, with Bresina adding 13 digs and two aces.

Bloomer 3, Rice Lake 0

At Bloomer, the Blackhawks bested the Warriors in straight sets for a Division 2 regional semifinal win (25-17, 25-20, 31-29).

Second-seeded Bloomer hosts third-seeded Ashland on Saturday after the Oredockers beat Somerset in four sets.

Marathon 3, Cadott 2

At Marathon, the Red Raiders outlasted the Hornets in a five-set Division 3 regional semifinal battle (23-25, 22-25, 25-13, 25-18, 12-15).

Marathon plays at Edgar on Saturday.

Eau Claire Immanuel 3, Cornell 0

At Eau Claire, the Lancers swept the fifth-seeded Chiefs in a Division 4 regional semifinal (12-25, 15-25, 21-25).

Turtle Lake 3, Thorp 1

At Thorp, the sixth-seeded Lakers dropped the second but still upended the third-seeded Cardinals (23-25, 25-22, 13-25, 22-25).

Turtle Lake moves on to play at second-seeded Clayton after the Bears beat seventh-seeded Gilman (25-17, 12-25, 22-25, 18-25).

Boys Soccer

Regis/McDonell 2, Coulee Christian/Providence Academy 1

At Eau Claire, Regis/McDonell earned a Division 4 regional semifinal win.

Regis/McDonell advances to play at Arcadia on Saturday.