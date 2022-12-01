Thursday Prep Roundup: New Auburn boys basketball bests Gilmanton

GILMANTON — The New Auburn boys basketball team earned its first victory of the season Thursday, beating Gilmanton 57-50 in a nonconference battle.

Justin Melland scored 20 points to lead New Auburn (1-0) with Braden Johnson and Andrew Gotham joining Melland in double figures with 10 points apiece.

Hunter Guenther had 21 points for Gilmanton (0-2).

Colfax 54, Bloomer 50

At Colfax, the Vikings overcame a 2-point halftime deficit to beat the Blackhawks.

Domanyck Schwarzenberger had a big game in defeat for Bloomer (0-1) with a game-high 33 points including five 3-pointers. Michael Taylor and Evan Rogge had six points apiece.

Elijah Entzminger scored 24 points for Colfax (2-0).

Cadott 54, Eleva-Strum 41

At Strum, the Hornets earned their first win of the season.

Tegan Ritter led all scorers with 21 points for the Hornets (1-0). Warren Bowe scored 11 points and Jordan Peters had nine in the win.

Carter Gunderson had 15 points for Eleva-Strum (0-2).

Neillsville 59, Stanley-Boyd 56

At Stanley, the Warriors edged the Orioles.

Henry Hoel scored 17 points for Stanley-Boyd (0-4). Brett Kroeplin and Landon Karlen each scored nine points and Dylan Goebel added eight points.

Alex Roman had a game-high 22 points for Neillsville (1-0).

Prentice 95, Lake Holcombe 40

At Prentice, the Buccaneers beat the Chieftains.

Boys Hockey

Hudson 2, Chi-Hi 1 (OT)

At Hudson, the Cardinals took the two-time defending Division 1 state champion Raiders to the limit into overtime before Hudson earned the win.

Gannon Blaiser scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the Raiders (3-0). Harrison Ross scored the opening goal of the game for Hudson in the first period before the Cardinals evened the game in the second on a goal by Jackson Hoem.

Derek Strong made 28 saves in net for the Cardinals (2-1).

Girls Basketball

Prentice 54, Lake Holcombe 49

At Prentice, the Chieftains fell to the Buccaneers in nonconference play.

Emma Lechleitner scored 20 points, Karly Kirkman added 18 points and Abby Jones finished with eight points for Lake Holcombe (1-2).

Kali Hiekkinen had 19 points for Prentice (1-3).

New Auburn 58, Gilmanton 26

At Gilmanton, the Trojans rolled past the Panthers.

Morgan Berg led all scorers with 28 points for the Trojans (2-1) with Katie Reimer adding 10 points in the victory.