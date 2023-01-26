Thursday Prep Roundup: Schwarzenberger hits game-winning 3-pointer as Bloomer boys basketball tops Eau Claire Regis

EAU CLAIRE — Bloomer junior Domanyck Schwarzenberger saved his best for last on Thursday, hitting a 3-pointer in the final seconds to lift the Blackhawks boys basketball team to a 47-45 Western Cloverbelt win over Eau Claire Regis.

Schwarzenberger scored a game-high 19 points for the Blackhawks (10-4, 7-2) including 14 points in the second half in rallying his team back. The final of Schwarzenberger's 3-pointers for the game was a runner from the right elbow that went down just before the final buzzer sounded. Evan Rogge had 15 points and three 3-pointers of his own in the win.

Kendron Krogman had 16 points for the Ramblers (2-14, 1-8).

McDonell 73, Osseo-Fairchild 47

At McDonell, the Macks trailed by one at the break before rolling to a Western Cloverbelt win over the Thunder.

Canan Huss led all scorers with 25 points for the Macks (17-1, 8-1) and was joined in double figures by Eddie Mittermeyer scoring 23 points and Aidan Misfeldt finishing with 17 points as the trio combined for all nine of McDonell's 3-pointers.

Brody Seefeldt had 11 points for the Thunder (8-7, 6-3).

Thorp 58, Cadott 48

At Cadott, the Cardinals made nine 3-pointers in a Western Cloverbelt win over the Hornets.

Brady Stewart made three of his team's triples and finished with 20 points for Thorp (8-10, 4-5) while Logan Hanson and Aiden Rosemeyer scored 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Brodee Burish scored 17 points for Cadott (4-12, 0-9) with Warren Bowe and Jordan Peters each scoring 10.

Fall Creek 74, Stanley-Boyd 53

At Fall Creek, the Crickets stayed tied with the Macks by besting the Orioles for a Western Cloverbelt victory.

Henry Hoel scored 21 points to lead Stanley-Boyd (3-14, 2-7) and Haydn Gustafson added 14.

Bo Vollrath finished with a game-high 26 points for the Crickets (13-2, 8-1).

Girls Basketball

New Auburn 70, Birchwood 22

At New Auburn, the Trojans scored a season high in points to top the Bobcats for an East Lakeland win.

Morgan Berg led in scoring with 16 points and was one of four players in double figures for New Auburn (14-2, 9-1). Autumn Palmer scored 13 points while Bella Larson and Katie Reimer each had 10 points and Evelyn Cody chipped in with nine points.

Morgan Lobitz scored 12 points for the Bobcats (0-12, 0-8).

Wrestling

Bloomer/Colfax splits

At Bloomer, the Raptors split a Cloverbelt triangular triangular with aw in over Spencer/Columbus (42-30) and a loss to Regis/Altoona (57-15).

Ethan Rubenzer, Samy Espinal and Drew Ryder earned pinfall wins while James McElroy, Jacob LaGesse, Aiden Anderson and Theo Hovde picked up forfeit wins in the victory over Spencer/Columbus. Rubenzer and Hovde also earned pins against Regis/Altoona and Ryder picked up a 7-2 decision victory.

