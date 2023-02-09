FALL CREEK — Bloomer junior Domanyck Schwarzenberger had another big night for the boys basketball team on Thursday, scoring 51 points as the Blackhawks fell at Fall Creek 68-65.

Schwarzenberger made eight 3-pointers and scored 27 of his points after halftime for the Blackhawks (11-7, 7-5). Jonah Bleskacek added seven points.

The 51 points is a new school record for Schwarzenberger, breaking the previous mark of 50 set by Gabe Madsen against Spooner on Dec. 22, 2016. Schwarzenberger is the second Chippewa County player this season to score at least 50 points. McDonell senior Eddie Mittermeyer scored 52 points versus Chequamegon on Dec. 29.

Bo Vollrath had a team-high 20 points for the Crickets (18-2, 11-1), who overcame a 33-25 halftime deficit to remain tied with McDonell atop the conference standings with a key battle with the Macks on Tuesday.

McDonell 72, Stanley-Boyd 57

At Stanley, the Macks stayed even with the Crickets by earning a Western Cloverbelt win over the Orioles.

Eddie Mittermeyer had 28 points for the Macks 20-1, 11-1) and was joined in double figures by Canan Huss with 15 points while Cooper Mittermeyer and Aidan Misfeldt each added nine points. McDonell made 12 3-pointers overall for the game.

Henry Hoel led Stanley-Boyd (5-15, 4-8) with 18 points, Haydn Gustafson scored 13 points and Dylan Goebel had 11 points.

Eau Claire Regis 73, Cadott 38

At Cadott, the Ramblers outscored the Hornets by a 45-23 margin after halftime for a Western Cloverbelt victory.

Warren Bowe led Cadott (5-15, 0-12) with 11 points.

Jaren Payne had 18 points for the Ramblers (4-16, 3-9).

Girls Basketball

Fall Creek 51, Bloomer 43

At Bloomer, the Blackhawks fell to the Crickets in a Western Cloverbelt battle.

Katlyn Jones had 15 points to lead Bloomer (8-12, 5-8) and Brooke Petska added 11.

Jasmin Heuer scored 12 points for the Crickets (14-6, 8-5).

