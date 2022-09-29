Thursday Prep Roundup: Stanley-Boyd volleyball stuns Bloomer, pulls into three-way tie atop Western Cloverbelt

BLOOMER — The race for the Western Cloverbelt Conference volleyball championship took a turn on Thursday evening as Stanley-Boyd overcame a 2-1 deficit to stun Bloomer in five sets (19-25, 28-26, 18-25, 25-13, 17-15).

Emily Brenner had 31 kills and 26 digs to lead the Orioles. Teagen Becker added 10 kills and Kayte Licht had six kills to go with 25 digs. Tina Benson chipped in with 39 digs while Avery Vait and Kaden Drehmel had 27 and 25 assists, respectively, with Drehmel serving two aces.

The win pulls Stanley-Boyd (21-6, 4-1) into a three-way tie for the top spot in the league with Bloomer and McDonell with two matches to go.

"Great win. It feels great to beat the only undefeated team left on conference," Stanley-Boyd coach Karley Wiensch said. "We played our hearts out and wanted to win. The girls played together and pushed through being down in some sets to pull out a win. They were so excited and were constantly cheering each other on as the night went. The stuck together and played as a family."

Ciarra Seibel had 18 kills and Katlyn Jones added 14 kills for Bloomer (20-6, 4-1). Amelia Herrick led the Blackhawks with 42 assists and served two aces. Jensyn Skaar and Bella Seibel had 30 and 29 digs, respectively, for Bloomer and Herrick added 19.

Chi-Hi 3, Menomonie 0

At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals stayed unbeaten in Big Rivers Conference play with a straight-set win over Menomonie (25-13, 25-15, 25-15).

Paige Steinmetz had a team-high 20 kills for the Cardinals (30-2, 5-0) with Sami Perlberg and Sophie Robinson each in double figures at 10 kills apiece. Maddy Bauer had 40 assists and seven digs while Steinmetz had a team-high five aces. Perlberg and Olivia Sanborn had three aces apiece and Steinmetz and Perlberg led the Cardinals with 16 and 14 digs, respectively.

Mykle Buhrow and Olivia Sanborn had eight digs apiece.

McDonell 3, Osseo-Fairchild 0

At McDonell, the Macks worked quickly in a Western Cloverbelt sweep over the Thunder (25-8, 25-15, 25-7).

Marley Hughes and Alayna Crawford had eight kills and two blocks each for the Macks (26-8, 4-1) with Hughes adding six digs. Abby Bresina and Emily Cooper and 18 and 12 assists, respectively, and combined for 17 digs and two aces. Grace Goettl had eight digs, five assists, four kills and a pair of aces while Aubrey Dorn added eight digs, seven kills and three blocks in the win.

Cadott 3, Fall Creek 0

At Fall Creek, the Hornets swept the Crickets (25-18, 25-13, 27-25) for a Western Cloverbelt win.

Lauryn Goettl led Cadott with 11 kills, 18 assists, 11 digs and three aces. Elly Eiler had nine kills and nine digs while Emma Kowalczyk had nine kills and 16 digs.

Cross Country

McDonell boys win Osseo-Fairchild invite

At Osseo, the Macks dominated on the way to a team boys win at the Osseo-Fairchild invite.

The Macks finished with 26 points with five of the top-10 scoring positions in the victory. Paul Pfeifer was third to lead McDonell, timing in at 17 minutes, 20.2 seconds. Eddie Mittermeyer was fifth (18:23.6), Cooper Mittermeyer took sixth (18:32.2), Ben Siegenthaler was 10th (18:40.2) and Harrison Bullard came home 12th (18:59.1) with Andrew Thaler one spot behind in 13th as an unscored runner. La Crosse Aquinas' Jonathan Skemp won the race in 16:12.1 while the Macks were in front of the team standings ahead of Fall Creek (108) and Cameron (114).

The McDonell girls were seventh with 186 points as Westby (27) and Cameron (68) were the top finishers. Christie Abbe (33rd), Olivia Heidtke (36th), Megan Hanson (51st), Gretta Sokup (56th) and Maria Herron (57th) were the finishers for the Macks. Mondovi's Courtney Stadter won the race in 19:42.8.

Girls Golf

Chi-Hi advances to Division 1 sectionals as a team

At Eau Claire, the Cardinals advanced to sectionals after taking third place at regionals at Mill Run Golf Course.

The Cardinals finished with a score of 379 to take third to Hudson (361) and New Richmond (364) with River Falls (393) edging out Superior (394) for fourth.

Ava Finn led the Cardinals by tying for sixth place with a 92. Addy Seaholm was ninth with a 94, Sarah Chaffee was tied for 11th at 95 and Madeline Johnson and Marley Sterling were a part of a tie for 17th place at 98.

New Richmond's Abbie Ritzer earned medalist honors with an 81.

Sectionals take place next Tuesday at Troy Burne Golf Club in Hudson.