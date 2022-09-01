Thursday Prep Roundup: Stanley-Boyd volleyball sweeps Greenwood quad

GREENWOOD — The Stanley-Boyd volleyball team was dominant in three victories on Thursday afternoon at the Greenwood quad.

The Orioles beat Port Edwards (25-11, 25-14), Greenwood (25-8, 25-10) and Alma Center Lincoln (25-6, 25-20) on an unbeaten day.

Emily Brenner had 10 kills, eight digs and two aces against Port Edwards while Kayte Licht had nine kills, Tina Benson added 16 digs and Avery Vait and Kaden Drehmel combined for 22 assists. Brenner had six kills and six aces against Greenwood, Licht had four kills, three aces and six digs, Sierra Close added four kills and Vait and Drehmel teamed up for 21 assists.

Licht led with seven kills against Alma Center Lincoln with Close contributing five kills. Licht also had seven digs, Benson added eight and Vait and Drehmel had 16 combined assists for the Orioles (10-3).

Bloomer 2-1 at Somerset quad

At Somerset, the Blackhawks won two of three matches at a quad.

Bloomer beat Somerset (25-16, 25-15) and Washburn (25-16, 25-13) and fell to Saint Croix Falls (28-30, 23-25).

Ciarra Seibel had a team-high 10 kills versus Saint Croix Falls with Katlyn Jones an Bella Seibel each adding five. Amelia Herrick had 19 assists and Bella Seibel and Jensyn Skaar had 10 digs apiece. Bella Seibel led with 11 kills in the win over Somerset, Herrick had 21 assists and Cicely Kiecker had four aces. Jones led Bloomer with six kills against Washburn, Herrick had 15 assists and Ciarra Seibel had seven aces for the Blackhawks (8-3).

New Auburn 3, Lake Holcombe 0

At Holcombe, the Trojans earned an East Lakeland sweep of the Chieftains (14-25, 20-25, 15-25).

Karly Kirkman led Lake Holcombe with five kills and Ella Hartzell had 16 digs.

Boys Soccer

Regis/McDonell 6, Black River Falls 0

At Black River Falls, the Saints earned a shutout win.

Tony Komro had a hat trick for Regis/McDonell (5-0) while DeShawn Hairston, Jack Schroeder and Zach Laber added goals.

Girls Golf

Stanley-Boyd's Felmlee second at Whispering Pines

At Cadott, Emerson Felmlee finished second for Stanley-Boyd in a CloverCroix meet hosted at Whispering Pines.

Felmlee shot a 43 to finish second to Colfax/Elk Mound's Belle Kongshaug (38) atop the standings. Bloomer's Kaitlyn Bohl tied for fourth with a 47. Stanley-Boyd was third as a team with a 215 with Liberty Simon (54), Hannah Tinjum (56) and Kylie Weiland (62) rounding out the scorers. Bloomer was fourth with a 219 with Olivia Price (54), Emma Southworth (59) and Stella Nelson (59) joining in as the other scorers for the Blackhawks. Osseo-Fairchild won the team title with a 202, four strokes ahead of Colfax/Elk Mound.

Girls Tennis

Eau Claire North 7, Chi-Hi 0

At Eau Claire, the Cardinals fell to the Huskies in a Big Rivers dual.

Erica Swanson (No. 1), Anna Ebner (No. 2), Aubrie Voigt (No. 3) and Kam Glamann (No. 4) fell in singles action while the teams of Lexxi Sullivan and Ally Richardson (No. 1), Izzy Rundstrom and Alaina Gerrish (No. 2) and Mady Baker and Harper Risinger (No. 3) fell in straight sets in doubles competition.