Thursday Prep Roundup: Thorp softball shuts out Drummond, advances to Division 5 state tournament

ATHENS — The Thorp softball team is heading back to the state tournament after shutting out Drummond 2-0 on Thursday in a Division 5 sectional championship.

Thorp scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth for the lone runs of the game. Senior Thorp pitcher Trysta Leech outdueled Drummond starter Emily Kinnunen in the victory. Leech struck out 12 batters while scattering five hits and no walks in the complete game shutout. Kinninen struck out 12 and allowed a pair of unearned runs.

Ava Teclaw and Alexa Hanson each had two hits as the top-half of the Thorp lineup was responsible for all six of its hits. Teclaw tripled and Lizzy Frankewicz drove in a run, scored one run and stole one base. Hanson stole three bases and Teclaw added two swipes. Kinnunen doubled for Drummond (15-4).

The win sends the Cardinals (12-11) back to state for the first time since 2019 and for the seventh time since 2008.

Thorp joins Edgar, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption and Barneveld as the four remaining teams in Division 5. Those four teams will be reseeded soon and will match up in semifinal contests at Goodman Diamond. The top seed and fourth seed will meet in the first semifinal on Thursday, June 9 at approximately 8:30 p.m. The second and third seeds will meet in the first game of the day on Friday, June 10 at 8 a.m. The two winners advance to the state championship game on Saturday at 8 a.m.

Girls Soccer

Regis/McDonell 6, Amery 0

At Altoona, Regis/Altoona opened the Division 4 postseason with a shutout win in the regional semifinals.

Lexi Ridenour scored two goals while Samantha Schaffer, Colleen Callaghan, Annabelle Schroeder and Kendall Alexander each added goals in the win. Callaghan assisted on three goals and Schroeder chipped in with two assists as Regis/Altoona scored five goals after halftime.

Regis/Altoona advances to play at top-seeded Washburn/Bayfield on Saturday for a regional championship.

