Tina Benson saved the game for the Stanley-Boyd softball team Thursday as her grab at and over the fence with a runner on base ended a 4-3 Western Cloverbelt victory for the Orioles over McDonell at Casper Park.

The center fielder Benson snagged a hard-hit shot off the bat of McDonell catcher Morgan Wirtz with two outs in the bottom of the seventh with the Orioles holding onto a one-run lead. Benson grabbed the ball at the fence and crashed over the snow fence, holding onto the ball for the final out. McDonell scored twice in the seventh on an error and a single by Rebecca Baier to send up Wirtz.

Emily Brenner was 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in the sixth inning and four runs batted in overall and Abby Reynolds added a double in the win for Stanley-Boyd (6-8, 5-5). Reynolds also scattered seven hits and one walk while allowing three runs (one earned) in seven innings in the circle.

Baier and Wirtz had two hits apiece with Baier and Katie Ruf driving in runs for the Macks (10-3, 7-3). Ruf struck out nine in seven innings in the circle.

Chi-Hi 12, New Richmond 2 (6 inn.)

At Casper Park, the Cardinals stayed perfect in Big Rivers play with a six-inning win over the Tigers.

Madisyn Bauer and Lauren Shepherd cracked home runs for the Cardinals (11-2, 10-2) as Bauer finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three runs batted in and Shepherd drove in four and scored twice. Olivia Sanborn was 4-for-4 with a double and three runs batted in and Paige Steinmetz had two hits and scored twice.

Lakken McEathron struck out six in six solid innings for the win in the circle.

Fall Creek 4, Bloomer 2

At Fall Creek, the Crickets edged the Blackhawks to stay unbeaten and alone atop the Western Cloverbelt.

Avery Sieg had three of Bloomer's eight hits including a triple and drove in two for the Blackhawks (11-5, 8-2). Delaney Zwiefelhofer allowed three earned runs in six innings while striking out eight.

Sophie Johnson blasted a home run as a part of a 2-for-3 effort and drove in three runs for the Crickets (18-0, 11-0).

Osseo-Fairchild 14, Cadott 4

At Cadott, a combined nine runs in the final two innings fueled the Thunder past the Hornets for a Western Cloverbelt win.

Lauryn Goettl scored twice while Kennedy Nerdrum and Eva Enestvedt drove in runs for Cadott (2-8, 1-8).

Madisyn Loonstra was 4-for-4 with three runs scored and three runs batted in and was joined with three RBIs by Kaitlyn Skoug and Eleice Dahl for Osseo-Fairchild (9-5, 6-4).

Northwood/SS 9, Cornell/LH 4

At Northwood, the Evergreens bested the Knights in a battle of East Lakeland contenders.

Allie Turany and Makya Hetherington each had two hits for Cornell/Lake Holcombe (5-2, 5-1) as the Knights outhit the Evergreens by a 9-6 margin but also made five errors.

Bailey Monson was 3-for-4 for the Evergreens (4-1, 3-0).

IN PHOTOS: Bloomer softball hosts Stanley-Boyd in Western Cloverbelt doubleheader 5-2-23 Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer softball 5-2-23 Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer softball 5-2-23 Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer softball 5-2-23 Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer softball 5-2-23 Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer softball 5-2-23 Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer softball 5-2-23 Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer softball 5-2-23 Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer softball 5-2-23 Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer softball 5-2-23 Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer softball 5-2-23 Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer softball 5-2-23 Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer softball 5-2-23 Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer softball 5-2-23 Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer softball 5-2-23 Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer softball 5-2-23 Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer softball 5-2-23 Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer softball 5-2-23 Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer softball 5-2-23 Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer softball 5-2-23 Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer softball 5-2-23 Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer softball 5-2-23 Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer softball 5-2-23 Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer softball 5-2-23 Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer softball 5-2-23 Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer softball 5-2-23 Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer softball 5-2-23 Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer softball 5-2-23 Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer softball 5-2-23 Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer softball 5-2-23 Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer softball 5-2-23 Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer softball 5-2-23 Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer softball 5-2-23 Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer softball 5-2-23 Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer softball 5-2-23 Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer softball 5-2-23 Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer softball 5-2-23 Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer softball 5-2-23 Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer softball 5-2-23 Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer softball 5-2-23