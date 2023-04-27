RICE LAKE — The Chi-Hi boys track and field team won the Rice Lake invitational team championship on Thursday evening.

Chi-Hi finished with 123 points to edge out River Falls (121) and Rice Lake (116) for the team championship.

Samuel Hebert was victorious in the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.08 seconds and was also second in the 200. Christian Crumbaker won the triple jump with a top leap of 42-feet, 7-inches with Kansas Smith second. Mason Howard, Benjamin Cihasky and Jake Mason were 2-3-4 in the 800 and Thomas Clary was second in the discus and third in the shot put. Nathan Meinen tied for second in the high jump.

Mason Fredrickson (1,600) and Smith (long jump) were third in their respective events and Jack Zwieflehofer was fourth in the 300 hurdles.

The Chi-Hi girls just missed the team title, finishing second with 144 points behind Rice Lake (144.5).

Brooklyn Sandvig led the Chi-Hi girls team with wins in the 400 (55.86) and long jump (18-2.5) and teamed up with Olivia Sedlacek, Lydia Martin and Emma-lyn Stephenson to win the 1,600 relay in 4:13.94. Ava Krista took the top spot in the triple jump (34-7.25) while the 400 team of Taylor Mosher, Krista, Ella Spaeth and Madison Hunt and Ava Reuter was second in both the discus and shot put. Sedlacek and Stephenson were 3-4 in the 400 and Sedlacek and Mosher were 3-4 in the 100.

Jordan Chen (3,200), Natalie Schueller (pole vault) and Leah Martin (high jump) earned third-place finishes.

Cadott girls, S-B boys win in Bloomer

At Bloomer, the Cadott girls and Stanley-Boyd boys finished first as a team.

Cadott won the girls team title with 145 points, beating out Stanley-Boyd (112), Bloomer (109) in second and third, respectively, with Gilman fifth (48) and Thorp sixth (20).

Iszy Sonnentag won three individual titles with victories in the 400 (1:01.52), 100 hurdles (16.06) and long jump (15-8.5) and teamed up with Jaycee Stephens, Taylor Hager and Lucy Lindeman to win the 1,600 relay in 4:22.81. The 400 relay team of Hager, Lilly Spaeth, Kendall Webster and Keira Urbanek won in 57.61 and the Cadott 3,200 team of Mckenna Steinke, Webster, Mia Weggen and Lindeman won in 11:47.23. Stephens (300 hurdles) and Lucy Lindeman (shot put) were second while Adrianna Goodman (triple jump) and Emma Kowalczyk were 2-3 in the triple jump and Haley Mathison and Lindeman were 2-3 in the discus. Kowalczyk (100 hurdles) and Goodman (long jump) were third in their respective events.

Elena Trevino won the 800 and was second in the 1,600 for Stanley-Boyd, Lula Chwala won the 300 hurdles (50.25), Teagen Becker won the high jump at 4-8 and Beatrix Blum won the pole vault (5-6). Liona Rufledt won the 1,600 (6:13.37) and 3,200 (14:05.18) and Isabel Rubenzer was first in the triple jump (31-10). Danielle Latz was runner-up in the high jump with Jensyn Skaar (100) and Faith Both (shot put) third. Bailey Angel swept the throws with wins in the shot put (33-11) and discus (115-06) while Gracie Tallier was second in the 100 and long jump and Claire Drier took third in the 300 hurdles. Thorp's Daisy Bibeau was third in the 200.

Stanley-Boyd (217.5) topped the boys team standings with Bloomer second (127), Cadott third (94), Thorp fifth (39) and Gilman sixth (7).

Nic Schmelzer swept the hurdles for Stanley-Boyd with wins in the 110 (17.26) and 300 (44.48) and Zack Boes won the pole vault (12-0) and triple jump (36-4). Simon Polman (100, 11.55), Madden Mahr (200, 23.57) and Chase Sturm (42-10.75) won their respective events with Zach Ciszak and Henry Koch second and third, respectively, in the shot put. Mahr and Polman were second to the other in their other sprint and the mixed throwers 400 relay won for the Orioles.

Ciszak and Robert Poole were second and third in the discus while Mahr was also second in the 400 and Lucus Walker was runner-up in the 3,200.

Lucas Anderson won the 1,600 (4:39.77) with Seth Rogge third for Bloomer. Benjamin Miller was first in the long jump (17-6.75) with Jackson Omar third. The 3,200 relay team of Josh Bresina, Willy Bischel, Dylan Halom and Clayne Swartz was victorious in 9:38.45). Anderson and Swartz were 2-3 in the 800 with Rogge (3,200), Halom (high jump) and Connor Fossum (triple jump) second. Miller took third in the 200 and triple jump and Fossum was third in the 110 hurdles.

Peter Weir won the 400 (52.46) and 800 (2:03.35) while teaming up with Easton Goodman, Nick Fasbender and Cole Pfeiffer to win the 1,600 relay (3:48.25). Wyatt Engel was second in both 110 and 300 hurdles and Goodman finishing second in the long jump.

Thorp won two relays with the team of Braxton Starck, Logan Hanson, Daniel Mathison and Evan Hoehn winning the 400 (46.77) and the team of Brady Stewart, Walker Horgen, Mathison and Hoehn taking first in the 800 (1:41.52). Starck also won the high jump (5-5) while Hanson was third in the 100.

C/LH boys win in Bruce

At Bruce, the Cornell/Lake Holcombe boys took the top team spot.

Three Knights boys relays earned wins as the 400 team of Avery Turany, Harley Schroeder, Brandon Moore and Dylan Bowe (50.17), 800 team of Turany, Bowe, Hunter Anders and Trent Nitek (1:45.01) and the 3,200 team of Blake Anders, Alex Dixon, Logan Jaedike and Jared Raatz (10:35.09) were all victorious. Blake Anders also won the 400 (57.43), Trent Nitek was first in the 200 (24.15) with Turany third and Bowe won the pole vault (10-0). Moore (100), Dixon (800), Schroeder (high jump), Blake Anders (triple jump) were each second with Carter Harycki and Anthony Schofield finishing 2-3 in the discus.

For the Cornell/Lake Holcombe girls two relays were victorious as the 400 (59.21) and 800 (1:58.24) teams of Emma Lechleitner, Marcella Boehm, Haily Duffy and Lauren Samardzich were first. Olivia Repka won the 400 (1:18.90) and Lechleitner took first int he 200 (29.25) and long jump (13-3.25) with Emma Wright second in the long jump.

Andrew Gotham swept the boys throws for New Auburn with wins in the discus (122-01) and shot put (44-1) and Aliya North won the girls 100 (14.85). Aidan Ringer was second in the 1,600 and Morgan Berg took third in the shot put.

The Cornell/Lake Holcombe boys won with 105 points and New Auburn was fourth (48). Bruce (89) won the girls team title with Cornell/Lake Holcombe third (48) and New Auburn fourth (23).

IN PHOTOS: Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23 Chi-Hi track and field triangular 4-11-23