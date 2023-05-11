The McDonell softball team hosted an unorthodox doubleheader on Thursday at Casper Park and won both Western Cloverbelt games, defeating Thorp 3-0 before besting Eau Claire Regis 9-2.

Katie Ruf struck out 13 while scattering four hits in seven scoreless innings for the Macks against the Cardinals. Rebecca Baier was 2-for-4 with a run scored, Morgan Wirtz had two hits and a run batted in and Aubrey Dorn finished 2-for-3 with a run batted in. Jasmine Stratton struck out three and allowed three earned runs in six innings for Thorp (2-13, 1-10).

McDonell scored a combined six runs in the first two innings against the Ramblers (1-13, 0-12). Josie Witkowski and Dorn each had two hits and three runs batted in for the Macks (14-4, 11-3). Wirtz added two hits and two RBIs and Hepfler was 2-for-3 with three runs scored.

Avery Bowe allowed one earned run in five innings of relief with a pair of strikeouts to earn the win in the circle.

River Falls 7, Chi-Hi 6 (9 inn.)

At River Falls, the Wildcats rallied for three in the seventh to force extras before dealing the Cardinals their first Big Rivers loss of the season.

Madisyn Bauer had two doubles and three runs batted in for Chi-Hi (12-3, 11-1), and Paige Steinmetz added two hits including a double.

Jordan Schwantz led River Falls (11-4, 6-4) with three hits including two doubles and scored three runs.

Grantsburg 11, Bloomer 1

At Bloomer, the Pirates pulled away for a nonconference win.

Makenna Hilger doubles and scored for Bloomer (11-10).

Whitney Meyers and Ashlynn Lener each drove in two runs for Grantsburg (16-3).

Fall Creek 17, Cadott 0 (4 inn.)

At Cadott, the Crickets put a bow on an unbeaten Western Cloverbelt season with a win over the Hornets.

Kasey Moldrem doubled for Cadott (3-10, 2-10).

Sophie Johnson was 2-for-3 with three runs batted in while Kennedy Tumm and Delaney Lewandowski each had two runs batted in for Fall Creek (21-0, 14-0).

Cornell/Lake Holcombe 15, Flambeau 4

At Tony, the Knights picked up an East Lakeland win.

Makya Hetherington and Richelle Raether each had two hits and Abby Seidlitz added a hit for the Knights (8-2, 7-1).

Brooke Anderson struck out 10 in a complete-game victory in the circle.

