Some track and field teams don’t take much stock in early-season competition.

But Chi-Hi coach Becky Nette is eager to see what her team can do during the indoor season until the Cardinals are able to get outside.

With a large and growing roster made up primarily of underclassmen, Nette wants her team to maximize every chance it gets to compete in practice or at a meet.

“We want to make sure that we’re coming to practice and we’re working hard just because we have so much depth and we have so much talent,” Nette said of the team.

Many of Chi-Hi’s returning competitors will get their first chance to compete this Friday at UW-Stout for the Northern Badger Invite. Any discussion about the top returners for the Cardinals begins with senior Brooklyn Sandvig. The Iowa State University signee is the defending Division 1 state champion in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes and also a two-time podium finisher in the long jump. Sandvig owns school and Big Rivers Conference records in all four events and enters her senior season aiming to expand on those records with more top finishes before she becomes a Cyclone. Sandvig is also coming off good performances during the indoor and club seasons leading into the spring.

Sophomore Olivia Sedlacek made an impact as a sprinter in her freshman season and just missed out on advancing to state in the 200 a year ago. She and Sandvig were a part of a school record 400 relay in 2022 and was victorious in the 400 last Thursday at the Eau Claire North freshman and sophomore meet on the campus of UW-Eau Claire. Fellow sophomore Ava Krista is coming off a state trip in the triple jump and after a strong winter as a part of the Chi-Hi/McDonell gymnastics team is aiming for more success this spring.

Abby Merconti was one of the team’s top distance runners as a freshman advancing to sectionals in the 1,600 where she finished fifth. She had some of the fastest freshmen times in program history a year ago and won the 800 at the North meet. Junior Jordan Chen joins Merconti in the distance program and had some of the fastest sophomore times in the 3,200 on the way to being recognized as one of the program’s most improved athletes in 2022. Senior Ava Reuter will anchor the throws group after just missing out on all-conference honors in both the discus and shot put as a junior.

Emma-lyn Stephenson joins Sandvig and Sedlacek in the sprinter group and was part of the record 400 relay. Natalie Schueller just missed all-conference honors in the pole vault and is within striking distance of the program record in the event. Senior Ella Spitz will also be a part of the distance group and ran the eighth fastest 1,600 time in program history for a junior a season ago.

Christian Crumbaker leads the boys team after advancing to state in the triple jump a season ago. The UW-La Crosse commit was third in the event at regionals and sectionals will also be a part of the team’s open sprints and relays groups after earning the program’s field MVP a season ago. Junior sprinter Ethan Faschingbauer qualified for sectionals in the 400 with the second best sophomore time in program history and will lead with Crumbaker in both sprints and jumps.

Junior Benjamin Cihasky was a part of the second team all-conference 3,200 relay and was an honorable mention in the 800 with some of the top sophomore times in program history in the 800 and 1,600. Senior Mason Howard was also a part of the distance runners and a part of the team’s state-qualifying 3,200 relay from two years ago. Senior Thomas Clary was a sectional qualifier in the discus as a junior and will lead the boys throwers.

“The people who scored last year or were within scoring distance, I think they’re going to surprise us and surprise people and steal a couple points this year,” Nette said.

Nette said the program has roughly 135-140 athletes this season with the majority being freshmen and sophomores.

“That’s exactly what we want. We want numbers to build our program,” Nette said. “We tend to see those junior and senior numbers dwindle as the years go on and so it’s really nice to see a big underclassmen group.”

Indoor meets are on the schedule in the upcoming weeks at UW-Stout (Friday and March 31), UW-Eau Claire (March 31, April 4) and UW-Superior (April 6) before the team is scheduled to open its outdoor season with a triangular along with Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North on April 11 at Dorais Field. Mother Nature always makes that early-season schedule a question, but the Cardinals also have outdoor meets scheduled for Menomonie and Hudson (April 14), New Richmond (April 25), Rice Lake (April 27), La Crosse Central (May 4) and back at Dorais Field for a meet hosted by McDonell (May 9).

The team has some experienced heavy hitters that will be at the front and Nette believes with another season of work, younger competitors will be in line to make big strides as well.

“I think the experienced kids had last year, especially when they were freshmen, I think one year under their belt is going to help them (and) push them a little bit more this year and those juniors that just missed out of qualifying or were just under, I think they’re going to have a way better season and hopefully get into that top spot or the top of the conference,” Nette said.