Tuesday Prep Roundup: Bloomer boys cross country tops McDonell for Loyal/Greenwood team title

LOYAL — The Bloomer boys cross country team beat out McDonell for the team championship at the Loyal/Greenwood Invitational on Tuesday afternoon.

The Blackhawks scored 34 points while McDonell finished with 54 at the front of the standings. Stanley-Boyd finished seventh (173) and Thorp/Gilman was ninth (209).

Bloomer junior Lucas Anderson won the race with a time of 16 minutes, 57 seconds to beat out Marshfield Columbus' Isaac Scheer (17:24.1) for the top spot. Bloomer's Anders Michaelsen (17:57.3) and Seth Rogge (17:58.0) were fifth and sixth, respectively, with Zechariah Anderson ninth (18:37.5) and Jaden Ryan 16th for the 'Hawks. Paul Pfeifer led the Macks by taking fourth in 17:52.5, followed by Harrison Bullard (11th), Andrew Thaler (12th) and Corbin Holm (13th) and Eddie Mittermeyer (19th).

Zach Haas (15th), Lukas Milas (24th), Candin Yeager (46th), Dale Sayles (62nd) and Vaughn Schneider (81st) were the scorers for the Orioles. Luke Schraufnagel (20th), Braxton Starck (33rd), Tyler Hughes (69th), Hunter Kodl (79th) and Evan Hoen (84th) led Thorp/Gilman.

Thorp/Gilman's Shaylie Zarza won the girls race in 20:34.5 to beat out Fall Creek's Jenna Anders (21:03.2) for the top spot.

Bloomer finished third as a team with 87 points, Thorp/Gilman was seventh (154), McDonell took ninth (232) and Stanley-Boyd ran incomplete. Alena Otto (23:25.1) and Liona Rufledt (23:39.5) were ninth and tenth, respectively, Adele Lundgren was 18th, Anna Boe-Parish was 21st and Brooklynn Sarauer finished 35th for the 'Hawks.

Janelle Schesel finished eighth for Stanley-Boyd in 22:53.9 and Alexa Liszewski was 40th.

Emma Mohr (28th), Cera Philson (29th), Pepper Rae Werner (59th) and Rachel Boelke (65th) were the other scorers for Thorp/Gilman. McDonell was led by Christie Abbe (36th), Olivia Heidtke (43rd), Megan Hanson (62nd), Eva Bushman (64th) and Yuzuki Kobayashi (76th).

Cadott's Weir second at Bruce

At Bruce, Peter Weir was second for the Hornets at the Bruce Invitational.

Weir completed the course in 18:47.3 to finish runner-up to Solon Springs/Northwood's Isaac Dickenson. Will Saibyn (34th), Jacob Rowe (44th), Ewan Weir (45th) and Sage Handrick (53rd) were the other scoring runners for the Hornets as they finished sixth as a team (148).

Easton Rust (42nd), Oliver Cody (88th), Aiden Ringer (92nd), Cole Pederson (93rd) and Brodie Traaseth (95th) were the scoring runners as New Auburn was ninth as a team (277). Alex Dixon (60th) was the lone runner for Cornell/Lake Holcombe.

The Cadott girls were third (85) as Phillips (38) won the team title. Freshman Iszy Sonnentag finished sixth to lead the Hornets (23:12.7), followed by Jaycee Stephens in 12th, Josie Roth in 26th, Cortney Weggen in 40th and Lyla Weggen taking 42nd. Chequamegon's Autumn Michalski won the race in 19:40.5. Emma Wright finished 70th for the Cornell/Lake Holcombe, which ran incomplete.

Girls Golf

Chi-Hi fourth at Hudson

At Hudson, the Cardinals finished fourth as a team out of 13 at the Hudson Invitational.

Chi-Hi finished with a 381 behind Tomah (326), Hudson (350) and New Richmond (364) in the team scoring. Ava Finn shot a 92 to lead the Cardinals with Madeline Johnson (95), Addy Seaholm (96) and Sarah Chaffee (98) as the other scoring golfers.

Tomah's Brin Neumann shot a 76 to earn medalist honors.

Felmlee, Bohl tie for third at Whitetail

At Colfax, Stanley-Boyd's Emerson Felmlee and Bloomer's Kaitlyn Bohl tied for third place at a CloverCroix Conference meet at Whitetail Golf Course.

Felmlee and Bohl each shot a 45 to finish behind Colfax/Elk Mound's Belle Kongshaug (36) and Osseo-Fairchild's Trinity Knudtson (43) in the team standings. Stanley-Boyd's Hannah Tinjum tied for sixth (51), Carly Verbeten was tied for ninth (56) and Liberty Simon shot a 58 to round out the scorers for the Orioles as they were second as a team with a 210 behind Osseo-Fairchild (200).

Olivia Price (59), Stella Nelson (60) and Emma Southworth (60) were the other scores for the Blackhawks, who were fourth in team scoring with a 224.

Boys Soccer

Regis/McDonell 2, Wausau Newman 0

At Eau Claire, the Saints stayed unbeaten with a win over the Fighting Cardinals.

Jarin Payne scored both goals for Regis/McDonell (3-0) and Antonio Komro assisted on one. Alex Erickson had the shutout in net.