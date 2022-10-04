Tuesday Prep Roundup: Bloomer boys cross country wins Owen-Withee meet team championship

OWEN — The Bloomer boys cross country team put forth a dominant effort on Tuesday to win the Owen-Withee meet team championship.

The Blackhawks finished with 26 points to best McDonell (54) and Bangor (65) at the front with Thorp/Gilman sixth (150) and New Auburn seventh (196).

Anders Michaelsen won the race to lead a stellar effort for the Blackhawks with a time of 16 minutes, 20.7 seconds. Blackhawk teammates Lucas Anderson (16:39.9) and Seth Rogge (16:41.9) were third and fourth, respectively, Zechariah Anderson was sixth (17:29.1) and Jaden Ryan was 12th to round out the scorers for the 'Hawks. McDonell's Paul Pfeifer finished second (16:38.0) to lead his team's runner-up effort. Cooper Mittermeyer finished 10th (17:59.1), Eddie Mittermeyer was 13th, Harrison Bullard came home 14th and Ben Sigenthaler was 15th for the Macks.

Luke Schraufnagel finished 17th to lead Thorp/Gilman, followed by Braxton Starck (28th), Tyler Hughes (45th), Hunter Kodl (46th) and Evan Hoehn (47th). Easton Rust was 41st for the Trojans with Oliver Cody (55th), Aiden Ringer (57th), Brodie Traaseth (61st) and Cole Pederson (62nd) as the other finishers for New Auburn.

The Bloomer girls were second with 49 points with Thorp/Gilman fourth (93) and McDonell fifth (114) as Fall Creek (29) was victorious.

Thorp/Gilman's Shaylie Zarza finished second (19:54.1) behind Fall Creek's Jenna Anders (19:45.4). Bloomer's Alena Otto (21:22.0) and Liona Rufledt (21:30.0) were fifth and sixth, respectively, with Brooklynn Sarauer 13th and Anna Boe-Parish 18th for the Blackhawks. Cera Philson was 23rd, Emma Mohr came home 25th, Pepper Rae Werner was 29th and Rachel Boehlke was 40th for Thorp/Gilman. Christie Abbe led McDonell by taking 17th place, followed by Olivia Heidtke (22nd), Yuzuki Kobayashi (33rd), Eva Bushman (34th) and Megan Hanson (35th).

Girls Golf Sectionals

Chi-Hi's Chaffee ties for ninth

At Hudson, Sarah Chaffee tied for ninth at a Division 1 sectional hosted at Troy Burne Golf Club.

Chaffee shot a 90 to finish in a four-way tie for the position, but out of positiont to advance to state individually. Marley Sterling shot a 97 to tie for 18th, Addy Seaholm carded a 98 to tie for 21st and Ava Finn and Madeline Johnson each had a 101 to finish as a par tof a tie for 25th place.

As a team Chi-Hi was sixth with a 386 as Tomah (362) and Stevens Point (368) advanced to state as a team. Stevens Point's Riley Pechinski shot a 72 to earn medalist honors.

Boys Soccer

Chi-Hi 4, Rice Lake 1

At Dorais Field, the Cardinals scored twice in each half of a Big Rivers win over the Warriors.

Gubgnit Mason scored twice for the Cardinals (3-12-1, 3-5-0) with Ethan Faschingbauer and Colby Stoll each adding one goal. Stoll assisted on two goals and Faschingbauer assisted on Mason's second goal in the win.

Laye Diallo stopped one shot in net.

Volleyball

McDonell 3, Cadott 2

At Cadott, the Macks rallied from a 2-0 deficit to outlast the Hornets in five sets in a Western Cloverbelt battle (21-25, 19-25, 25-17, 25-17, 15-12).

Marley Hughes had 20 kills and 14 digs to lead the Macks (30-9, 5-1). Aubrey Dorn had 16 kills, 20 digs and three blocks, Josie Witkowski had eight kills and Emily Thaler added five kills. Abby Bresina and Emily Cooper had 32 and 25 assists, respectively, and combined for 24 digs in the win.

Stanley-Boyd 3, Eau Claire Regis 0

At Stanley, the Orioles earned a Western Cloverbelt win over the Ramblers in straight sets (25-22, 25-18, 25-21).

Emily Brenner led Stanley-Boyd (22-6, 5-1) with 18 kills and added nine digs. Sophia Anderson had eight kills and Kayte Licht added seven kills, nine aces and eight digs. Tina Benson led the defense with 19 digs while Avery Vait and Kaden Drehmel had 29 and 11 assists, respectively.

Cornell 3, New Auburn 0

At Cornell, the Chiefs swept the Trojans in an East Lakeland battle (25-21, 25-14, 25-20).

Brooke Anderson led the Chiefs (17-2, 10-0) with 10 kills, followed by eight from Briana Glaus and four apiece from Brooke Sime, Marcella Boehm, Bralee Schroeder and Makya Hetherington. Sime had a strong night at the service line with eight aces and zero errors in 23 attempts. Hetherington and Schroeder had 15 and 13 assists, respectively, in the win.