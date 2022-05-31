Tuesday Prep Roundup: Bloomer, Thorp softball teams advance to sectional finals

The Bloomer and Thorp softball teams will play for trips to state after earning sectional semifinal victories on Tuesday.

Bloomer shutout Northwestern 4-0 in a Division 3 semifinal while Thorp routed Eau Claire Immanuel 12-3 in a Division 5 battle.

The Blackhawks advance to face Baldwin-Woodville in the sectional finals on Thursday at 3 p.m. in Cumberland while Thorp will square off against Drummond at 5 p.m. in Athens.

Bloomer (23-2) scored once in the first inning before adding three runs in the second to grab a lead it wouldn't relinquish. Calley Olson drove in two runs and Karley Rada added an RBI, scored twice and stole one base while Isabel Rubenzer doubled and scored once for the top-seeded Blackhawks.

Olson was strong in the circle as she struck out 11 while scattering four hits and one walk and threw 62 of her 89 pitches for strikes. Bloomer will face second-seeded Baldwin-Woodville after they earned an 8-7 win over top seed Prescott in the other sectional semifinal.

Thorp scored in six of its seven innings including 10 of the final 11 runs to pull away to the sectional championship. Trysta Leech struck out eight batters for the Cardinals, who will face Drummond after the top-seeded Lumberjacks defeated Mellen 5-0 in the other semifinal.

The Cardinals pounded 18 hits led by five from Ava Teclaw and four for Abby Schultze. Teclaw and Schultze each tripled and combined for seven runs batted in while Alexa Hanson was 3-for-4 and was hit by a pitch. Lizzy Frankewicz was 2-for-4 with three runs batted in and Leech had two hits including a double to help her own case at the plate.

Fall Creek 11, Cadott 1 (5 inn.)

At Fall Creek, nine runs in the fifth inning pushed the Crickets past the Hornets in a Division 4 sectional semifinal.

Sophie Johnson was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and three runs batted in for the Crickets (23-6). Kennedy Gruhlke added two runs batted in to support pitcher Sam Olson as she struck out seven and allowed one unearned run in five innings.

Morgan Moldrem finished 1-for-2 with a stolen base and Tarynn Donahue scored for the Hornets (10-9).

The top-seeded Crickets will face two seed Grantsburg after the Pirates beat Northwood/Solon Springs 11-4 in the other semifinal.

Girls Soccer

Chi-Hi 2, Eau Claire North 0

At Dorais Field, the Cardinals blanked the Huskies in a Division 1 regional semifinal contest.

Lizzy Dallas and Reagan Palichat each scored for the Cardinals as the program won its first playoff game in 11 years.

Mallory Colle stopped seven shots for her sixth shutout of the season in net.

Chi-Hi (12-5-2) moves on to play at top-seeded Eau Claire Memorial on Saturday.

Baseball

Superior 10, Chi-Hi 7

At Superior, the Spartans scored six runs in the fifth and another in the sixth to rally past the Cardinals in a Division 1 regional semifinal.

Karson Bowe finished 3-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in for the Cardinals (10-12). Jace Cota and Grady Fredrick each doubled with Fredrick driving in two and Dawson Goodman was 2-for-5 with a run scored and run batted in for Chi-Hi.

Mason Stenberg blasted two home runs including a grand slam and drove in six for the Spartans (14-4), who advance to play at Stevens Point in Thursday's regional finals.

Eau Claire Regis 12, McDonell 3

At Eau Claire, the top-seeded Ramblers scored seven in the first inning of a Division 4 regional semifinal win over the Macks.

Eddie Mittermeyer doubled and scored a run and Aiden Misfeldt drove in one run and scored once for the Macks (7-10).

Alex Leis hit a bases-clearing double as a part of the big first inning and had three hits for the game. Mason Kostka homered and drove in five while Patrick Callaghan added three hits and a run scored for the Ramblers (18-1), who advance to host Eau Claire Immanuel on Wednesday.

Bloomer 3, Northwestern 2

At Bloomer, the Blackhawks edged the Tigers in a Division 2 regional semifinal.

Marcus Harelstad was 2-for-3 with a run scored while Keegan Yohnk and Gabriel Prince each drove in a run for the Blackhawks (18-3).

Jack Strand allowed two unearned runs in six strong inning, striking out 12 while scattering four hits and one walk before Jay Ryder pitched a scoreless seventh to pick up the save.

Bloomer moves on to host Rice Lake on Wednesday in the regional finals.

Thorp 5, Owen-Withee 0

At Thorp, Aiden Rosemeyer pitched a gem to lead the Cardinals to a Division 4 regional semifinal win.

Rosemeyer allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out nine over seven innings and throwing just 89 pitches. Ashton Kroeplin doubled, tripled and drove in one and Rosemeyer had two hits of his own as the Cardinals (9-8) advance to host Rib Lake in Wednesday's regional finals.

