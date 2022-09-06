Tuesday Prep Roundup: Bloomer volleyball sweeps Cameron

CAMERON — The Bloomer volleyball team swept Cameron (25-13, 25-16, 25-16) in a nonconference battle on Tuesday evening.

Bella Seibel and Isabel Rubenzer each had nine kills to lead the Blackhawks and Katlyn Jones added eight. Amelia Herrick had 28 assists while Bella and Ciarra Seibel had four and three aces, respectively.

Cicely Kiecker led the Blackhawks with 15 digs followed by 12 from Bella Seibel and 10 by Jensyn Skaar. Bloomer (9-3) was ranked as an honorable mention in the latest Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association's Division 2 state poll.

Stanley-Boyd 3, Loyal 0

At Stanley, the Orioles swept the Greyhounds (25-5, 25-18, 25-14) in nonconference competition.

Kayte Licht led the Orioles (11-3) with 10 kills to go with eight digs and five aces. Emily Brenner and Teagen Becker each had nine kill sand Becker had five block kills. Tina Benson chipped in with 10 digs while Avery Vait and Kaden Drehmel combined for 27 assists and seven aces for the Orioles, who were ranked 10th in the latest WVCA Division 3 state poll.

Lake Holcombe 3, Bruce 0

At Bruce, the Chieftains earned an East Lakeland win over the Red Raiders (25-14, 25-18, 25-19).

Ava Story and Karly Kirkman had four kills apiece for the Chieftains (1-4, 1-1). Ella Hartzell had 16 digs and Abby Jones led Lake Holcombe with 10 assists.

Girls Golf

Chi-Hi tied for third at Mill Run

At Eau Claire, the Cardinals tied for third place at a Big Rivers meet hosted at Mill Run.

Chi-Hi and River Falls were even at 19 behind New Richmond (177) and Hudson (186) in the team standings. Madeline Johnson led the Cardinals with a 45, even with Hudson's Olivia Grothaus and good for a tie for seventh place. Sarah Chaffee was 10th with a 47 and Addy Seaholm, Marley Sterling and Ava Finn each finished with a 50 as a part of a tie for 13th place.

Eau Claire Memorial's Isabelle Campbell and River Falls' Mahlia McCane each shot a 41 to finish first atop the individual standings.

Stanley-Boyd's Felmlee ties for sixth

At Colfax, Emerson Felmlee tied for sixth place at the Northwest Wisconsin Classic at Whitetail Golf Course.

Felmlee shot a 93 to finish tied with Mondovi's Julia Moats for sixth place overall. Bloomer's Kaitlyn Bohl was one stroke behind Felmlee in a tie with Altoona/Regis' Karalyn Skinner for eighth place at 94.

As a team Bloomer was ninth out of 12 teams with a score of 437 as Stella Nelson (105), Olivia Price (118) an Emma Southworth (120) as the other scorers for the 'Hawks. Stanley-Boyd was 10th as a team with a 453 with Hannah Tinjum (115), Liberty Simon (122) and Carly Verbeten (123) as the other scorers.

Altoona/Regis won the team title with 382, 18 strokes in front of Colfax/Elk Mound (400). Colfax/Elk Mound's Bella Kongshaug shot a 77 to earn medalist honors.