Tuesday Prep Roundup: Bloomer volleyball sweeps Eau Claire Regis, stays alone atop Western Cloverbelt

EAU CLAIRE — The Bloomer volleyball team swept Eau Claire Regis on Tuesday (25-16, 25-19, 25-16) to stay atop the Western Cloverbelt standings.

Ciarra Seibel had 10 kills to lead the Blackhawks (20-5, 4-0). Bella Seibel had seven kills, Isabel Rubenzer added six kills and Katlyn Jones had five in the victory. Amelia Herrick led the 'Hawks with 22 assists and Ciarra Seibel had seven of the team's 14 aces with Cicely Kiecker and Herrick each adding a pair of aces.

Ciarra Seibel and Bella Seibel each had 12 digs in the victory.

Chi-Hi 3, Wisconsin Rapids 0

At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals worked quickly in a nonconference win over the Raiders (25-8, 25-11, 25-6).

Sami Perlberg led the Cardinals (29-2) with 10 kills and had three aces. Paige Steinmetz had seven kills, Sophie Robinson added six kills and Bella Murry had four kills. Maddy Bauer had a team-high 28 assists with six aces and four digs. Mykle Buhrow had five aces with Emma Lenfant, Robinson and Olivia Sanborn each adding one ace.

McDonell 3, Thorp 0

At McDonell, the Macks worked quickly in a Western Cloverbelt sweep of the Cardinals (25-8, 25-20, 25-13).

Marley Hughes had 10 kills to lead the Macks (25-8, 3-1) with four blocks and five digs. Alayna Crawford added nine kills and four blocks, Grace Goettl had seven kills, four digs and two blocks and Aubrey Dorn added five kills and five digs.

Abby Bresina and Emily Cooper and 20 and eight assists, respectively, with Bresina adding nine digs and Sydney Retzlaff had 10 digs in the win.

Stanley-Boyd 3, Fall Creek 0

At Stanley, the Orioles swept the Crickets in a Western Cloverbelt matchup (25-17, 25-21, 25-12).

Emily Brenner led Stanley-Boyd (20-6, 3-1) with 18 kills to go with eight digs. Teagen Becker had 10 kills, Tina Benson and Kayte Licht had 14 and 10 digs, respectively, and Avery Vait had 20 assists.

Kaden Drehmel contributed 17 assists, seven digs and three aces.

Cross Country

Bloomer boys win at Cumberland

At Barronett, the Blackhawks finished in five of the top-11 scoring positions to win the boys team title at the Cumberland invite.

Anders Michaelsen led the charge for the 'Hawks by finishing in second place with a time of 17 minutes, 15.7 seconds. Lucas Anderson was third (17:27.8), Seth Rogge finished fifth (17:37.5), Jaden Ryan was 11th (18:51.7) and Zechariah Anderson came home 12th (18:57.8) as Bloomer finished with 31 team points to best Grantsburg (47) for first. Glenwood City's JJ Williams won the race in 17:08.5.

Alena Otto finished ninth in 22:45.6 to lead the girls team to a fourth-place finish as a team with 117 points behind Amery (22), Barron (85) and Cameron (106). Liona Rufledt (24th), Brooklynn Sarauer (32nd), Anna Boe-Parish (37th) and Abigail Hable (47th) were the other finishers for Bloomer. Barron's Fran Peterson won the race in 20:34.4.