Tuesday Prep Roundup: Bloomer volleyball sweeps Fall Creek

BLOOMER — The Bloomer volleyball team improved to 2-0 in Western Cloverbelt play on Tuesday by sweeping defending league champion Fall Creek (25-15, 25-12, 25-18).

Ciarra Seibel had nine kills to lead the Blackhawks (18-5, 2-0), who were an honorable mention in the latest Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 2 state poll. Katlyn Jones had seven kills and Bella Seibel and Isabel Rubenzer added six kills apiece and Amelia Herrick had 25 assists in the victory.

Bella Seibel led Bloomer with four aces, followed by three apiece from Jones and Herrick. Jensyn Skaar had a team-best 14 digs ollowed by seven from Ciarra Seibel and Bella Seibel.

Thorp 3, Cadott 0

At Thorp, the Cardinals earned a Western Cloverbelt win in straight sets (25-21, 25-17, 25-22).

Elly Eiler had 13 kills and 10 digs for the Hornets. Lauryn Goettl added eight kills, 16 assists and 13 digs while Emma Kowalczyk had six kills and 12 digs for Cadott.

Boys Soccer

Chi-Hi 4, New Richmond 2

At Dorais Field, the Cardinals earned a Big Rivers win over the Tigers.

Colby Stoll scored twice for Chi-Hi with Solomon Mason and Ethan Faschingbauer each adding one goal. Nolan Christie, JJ Bowe and Gubgnit Mason each assisted on one goal and Laye Diallo had seven saves in net for the victory.

Girls Tennis

River Falls 7, Chi-Hi 0

At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals fell to the Wildcats in a Big Rivers battle.

The closest matchups for the Cards came at No. 4 singles where Kam Glamann fell 5-7, 4-6 and No. 1 doubles where the team of Ally Richardson and Lexi Sullivan fell 5-7, 3-6.

Cross Country

Bloomer boys win Barron invite

At Barron, the Blackhawk boys dominated on the way to a victory at the Barron invite.

Bloomer finished first with a team score of 24 points, earning five of the top-ten scoring spots. Anders Michaelsen finished in second place with a time of 17 minutes, 21.10 seconds. Seth Rogge was third (17:48.5), Lucas Anderson was fifth, Zechariah Anderson was eighth and Jaden Ryan came home 12th for the scorers behind race winner Gavin Stewart (17:13.10) from Ladysmith.

The Bloomer girls were sixth with 127 points as Rice Lake won with 42. Alena Otto finished 11th to lead the Bloomer girls with Liona Rufledt (25th), Anna Boe-Parish (31st), Adele Lundgren (35th) an Taylor Revoir (45th) scoring for the 'Hawks. Barron's Fran Peterson won the race in 20:23.10.