Tuesday Prep Roundup: Bowe scores 31 points as Cornell boys basketball bests Birchwood

BIRCHWOOD — Dylan Bowe scored 31 points in leading the Cornell boys basketball team to a 52-40 victory over Birchwood to open East Lakeland Conference play on Tuesday evening.

Bowe made six of his team's eight 3-pointers and had 17 points in the first half. Dawson Munson added nine points in the victory for the Chiefs (3-2, 1-0).

Ethan Meyer had 19 points for the Bobcats (0-2, 0-1).

Stevens Point 60, Chi-Hi 59

At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals battled back from a 39-28 halftime deficit before falling by one to the Panthers.

Mason Monarski scored 17 points including three 3-pointers while pulling down 11 rebounds for the Cardinals (2-1). Jackson Tomczak added 12 points and seven rebounds while Kansas Smith and Christian Crumbaker scored nine and eight points, respectively.

Grant Chandonais led all scorers with 25 points for the Panthers (1-3).

Altoona 72, Stanley-Boyd 63

At Stanley, the Railroaders stayed unbeaten with a nonconference win over the Orioles.

Henry Hoel had a big night in defeat for the Orioles (0-5) with 27 points with Haydn Gustafson added 10 points.

Myles Sinette had 20 points and was followed closely by Quintin Wheeler (19 points) and Connor Lewis (18 points) for Altoona (2-0).

Flambeau 58, New Auburn 42

At Tony, the Falcons pulled away to an East Lakeland win over the Trojans.

Andrew Gotham was the leading scorer for the Trojans (1-1, 0-1) with 17 points and was joined in double figures by Justin Melland with 10 points.

Giles Groothousen had 14 points for the Falcons (2-1, 1-0), who outscored New Auburn 35-21 in the second half.

Girls Basketball

McDonell 74, Thorp 20

At Thorp, the Macks ran to a Western Cloverbelt win over the Cardinals.

Marley Hughes and Maddy Geissler each finished with 16 points for the Macks (3-2, 2-0) while Sophie Schmidgall had 12 points and Aubrey Dorn scored 10 in the win.

Ava Teclaw had 11 points for the Cardinals (1-4, 0-2).

Fall Creek 68, Bloomer 49

At Fall Creek, the Crickets bested the Blackhawks in a Western Cloverbelt battle.

Nora Jensen had a team-best 18 points for Bloomer (1-3, 1-1) and hit five of her team's nine 3-pointers while Katlyn Jones added nine points on three triples.

Anna Dougherty scored 13 points for Fall Creek (4-1, 2-0).

New Auburn 44, Flambeau 28

At Tony, the Trojans started East Lakeland play on a strong note by beating the Falcons.

Katie Reimer scored a team-high 13 points for New Auburn (3-1, 1-0) and was joined in double figures by Morgan Berg with 10 points.

Ali Hruby had eight points for Flambeau (0-1, 0-1).

Girls Hockey

Hudson 4, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2

At Hudson, the Raiders held off a late charge from the Sabers in a Big Rivers battle.

Tessa Leisses and Addy Frenette each scored in the third period to cut a 3-0 deficit to 3-2 for the Sabers. Bella Buth scored her second goal of the game in the final minutes for the final margin of victory for the Raiders.

Kasandra Herr stopped 10 shots in net for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (2-2, 0-1).

Boys Hockey

Regis/Altoona/McDonell 4, Somerset 1

At Altoona, RAM earned a Middle Border win over the Spartans.

Elijah Schmidt scored twice for Regis/Altoona/McDonell (2-1, 1-0) with Evan Eckes and Nate Spencer scoring one goal apiece. Evan Gustafson assisted on two goals and Alex Erickson stopped 42 shots in the victory.