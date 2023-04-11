OWEN — Warren Bowe was unhittable for the Cadott baseball team on Tuesday, tossing seven hitless innings with 20 strikeouts in leading the Hornets to a 4-0 win at Owen-Withee.

The left-handed sophomore threw 67 of his 94 pitches for strikes and otherwise allowed just two flyball outs in an easy day for the Hornets defense.

At the plate the Cadott (1-1) offense helped Bowe out with one run in the fourth and three in the seventh when Axel Tegels blasted a three-run home run to left field. Conner Roth had two hits, Bowe drew three walks at the plate including one in front of Tegels in the seventh and Brandon Sikora drove in Tegels with a bases-loaded walk in the fourth.

Stanley-Boyd 23, Greenwood 4 (5 inn.)

At Stanley, the Orioles blasted the Indians for a nonconference triumph.

Logan Burzynski had a home run and two runs batted in as a part of a 2-for-5 day with three runs scored. Brett Kroeplin had two hits, two RBIs and three runs scored with a double, Parker Krizan was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and two RBIs and JJ Heller drove in three runs and doubled in the win for Stanley-Boyd (1-1).

Haydn Gustafson earned the win in relief, striking out four while allowing one earned run in 2.1 innings.

Softball

Chi-Hi 10, Hudson 3

At Hudson, the Cardinals concluded a suspended game by beating the Raiders for a Big Rivers win.

Basia Olson and Paige Steinmetz were each 2-for-4 with a home run with Steinmetz driving in three runs and Olson plating two. Makenna Johnston was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a triple and two runs batted in, Madisyn Bauer had two hits and scored a run and Olivia Sanborn was 2-for-2 with a run scored in the win.

Delaney Berg struck out eight in four innings and allowed two earned runs for the victory in the circle for the Cardinals (2-0, 2-0).

Rice Lake 12, Bloomer 0 (5 inn.)

At Bloomer, the Warriors limited the Blackhawks to one hit in a nonconference contest.

Emily Kalina was 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and four runs batted in for the Warriors (3-1) against the Blackhawks (2-1).

Marathon 6, Stanley-Boyd 3

At Marathon, a four-run fifth helped the Red Raiders best the Orioles.

Emily Brenner had two hits including a triple and Bailey Sikora doubled and scored a run for Stanley-Boyd (0-1).

Girls Soccer

Regis/McDonell 8, Arcadia 0

At Arcadia, the co-op scored four goals in each half for a Mid-Western Wisconsin victory.

Annabelle Schroeder scored six of the eight goals for Regis/McDonell (3-0, 1-0) including four in the first half. Lilly Lewis and Aly Ferguson added goals in the second half. Therese Kern, Maddie Albright, Macyn Cullinan and Lewis had one assist each as Regis/McDonell outshot Arcadia (0-5, 0-1) by a 24-0 margin.

Boys Tennis

La Crosse Logan 7, Chi-Hi 0

At La Crosse, the Cardinals fell in a nonconference battle.

Jackson Blake at No. 1 singles (0-6, 3-6) and the No. 1 doubles team of Subie Mason and Colby Stoll (0-6, 3-6) had the closest matches of the night for the Cardinals.

Track and Field

Stanley-Boyd sweeps team titles at Eleva-Strum

At Strum, the Orioles won both team championships at the Eleva-Strum Early Bird meet.

The boys won the team title with 201 points to top Augusta (117) and Cadott (69) while the girls (121) bested Cadott (116) and Eleva-Strum (84) for first.

Simon Polman (100-meter dash, 11.42 seconds), Lucus Walker (3,200, 11:20.89), Cameron Kohls (high jump, 5-feet, 6-inches), Zack Boes (pole vault, 11-6) and Jake LaGrander (long jump, 18-7) were victorious for the Oriole boys with Boes second to Kohls in the high jump. The 3,200 relay team of Reece Trunkel, Candin Yeager, Ethan Ellis and Breckin Burzynski (10:06.60) and the 400 relay team of LaGrander, Cole Brenner, Landon Karlen and Carson Hodowanic (47.23) were also victorious.

Nic Schmelzer (110 and 300 hurdles), Walker (1,600), Madden Mahr (400), Yeager (800), Polman (200), Kohls (triple jump) and Nick Ciszak (discus) each took second.

Lulu Chwala (300 hurdles, 52.82), Janelle Schesel (800, 2:47.26 and pole vault, 6-6) and Teagen Becker (high jump, 4-10) won for the Oriole girls. Addison Mahr was second to Chwala, Bethany Pilgrim took second in the 400 and the 1,600 relay team of Pilgrim, Mahr, Adyson Gustafson and Schesel finished runner-up.

Peter Weir won the 1,600 for the Cadott boys in 4:48.27 while the 800 relay team of Dylan Drehmel, Ty Rowe, Levi Lindsay and Dominick Schmitt was second. Iszy Sonnentag (100 hurdles, 16.79) and Emma Kowalczyk (triple jump, 30-3) won individual events while the 3,200 team of Mckenna Steinke, Lyla Weggen, Mia Weggen and Josie Roth (12:08.98) and the 1,600 team of Jaycee Stephens, Lilly Spaeth, Taylor Hager and Sonnentag (4:37.03) were both victorious.

Haley Mathison (high jump) and Sonnentag (long jump) were also each second.