NEW RICHMOND — The Chi-Hi baseball team earned its fifth straight win Tuesday with an 11-1 six inning Big Rivers win in New Richmond.

Easton Bobb struck out 11 in 5.2 innings while allowing one earned run for the Cardinals (13-3, 8-1).

Dawson Goodman, Jackson Gugel and Liam Brennan each had two hits with Gugel and Brennan each driving in two. Gavin Thompson added two runs scored as the Cardinals scored a combined nine runs in the fourth through sixth innings.

Bloomer 3, McDonell 1

At Casper Park, Zeke Strand pitched a gem on the hill for the Blackhawks in a Western Cloverbelt win.

Strand struck out 12 in seven innings as he scattered two hits, one walk and one earned run across his 105 pitches. Keegan Yohnk had two hits including a double and drove in one while Nolan Wysocki and Thomas Stoffel each drove in one for Bloomer (7-4, 6-2).

Eddie Mittermeyer had a hit and scored a run for McDonell (2-7, 2-6).

Gilman 8, Greenwood 6

At Gilman, two runs in the sixth were the difference for the Pirates in an Eastern Cloverbelt win.

Dalton Wisocky and Braden Olynick had two runs driven in each while Joey Syryczuk and Grady Kroeplin each scored twice for Gilman (2-5, 2-5).

Hayden Rakovec had four hits including a double for the Indians (0-10, 0-9).

Softball

Chi-Hi 11, River Falls 1 (6 inn.)

At Casper Park, the Cardinals clinched a share of the Big Rivers title with a six-inning win over the Wildcats.

Makenna Johnston led the Cardinals with three hits including two doubles and drove in two. Madyson Baker had a triple as a part of her 2-for-4 effort with one RBI and Lauren Shepherd was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in. Paige Steinmetz had two runs batted in and Addison Frenette scored twice.

Lakken McEathron struck out four in allowing one run in five innings in the circle.

McDonell 10-13, Bloomer 0-9

At Casper Park, the Macks took both games of a Western Cloverbelt doubleheader against the Blackhawks.

Katie Ruf held Bloomer to two hits and one walk across five innings to go with eight strikeouts in a 10-0 victory in five innings in the first game. Aubrey Dorn had two hits including a home run and drove in four, Abby Bresina had three hits including a double and drove in two and Kendall Hepfler and Morgan Wirtz had two hits each for the Macks. Tori Jenneman tripled for the Blackhawks.

Extra innings were needed in the second game as Bloomer scored six runs in the seventh to force extras before four runs in the 10th pushed the Macks (12-4, 9-3) to a 13-9 win. Rebecca Baier homered in a 3-for-4 effort with with two runs scored and two RBIs while Hepfler, Wirtz, Dorn, Ruf and Keagan Winger had two hits apiece.

Avery Sieg and Makenna Hilger homered as each had two hits, Jenneman was 3-for-6 and Tyra Zwiefelhofer and Karley Rada had two hits each for Bloomer (11-9, 8-4).

Stanley-Boyd 6-7, Thorp 5-1

At Stanley, the Orioles swept a doubleheader against the Cardinals by scores of 6-5 and 7-1.

Emily Brenner had two hits including a home run and drove in two while Mallory Eslinger added two runs batted in for the Orioles in the first game. Abby Reynolds struck out three in seven innings for the victory in the circle. Taylor Boie had three hits with a double and Paige Rhyner added two hits for the Cardinals.

The Orioles exploded for 17 hits in the second game led by four from Tina Benson with two runs scored. Sierra Close, Emme Felmlee, Brenner, Bailey Sikora and Aaliyah Allard had two hits each with Allard driving in two for Stanley-Boyd (8-9, 7-6). Felmlee also allowed one unearned run with two strikeouts in the circle in the win.

Izzy Haas had a hit and stole a base for the Cardinals (2-12, 1-9).

Girls Soccer

Regis/McDonell 8, Wautoma 0

At Eau Claire, the co-op scored five goals in the first half of a Mid-Western Wisconsin Conference win.

Annabelle Schroeder had two goals and five assists while Brittany Marin, Lexi Ridenour, Grace Market, Macyn Cullinan, Rowan Webster and Mattie Albright each scored once in the win for Regis/McDonell (10-2, 8-1).

Boys Golf

Chi-Hi fifth at Whitetail

At Colfax, the Cardinals finished fifth in a Big Rivers meet at Whitetail Golf Course.

Chi-Hi finished with a 165 for the spot as Eau Claire Memorial (151) bested River Falls (155) for first. Sophomores Zander Maier and Dean Hanson each shot 40 to finish in a tie for 10th place. Isaiah Boehnen (42) and Owen McCauley (43) were the the other Chi-Hi scorers.

River Falls' Connor O'Malley shot a 36 to earn individual medalist honors.

