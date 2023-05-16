EAU CLAIRE — The Chi-Hi baseball team earned a shutout win on the road on Tuesday afternoon, blanking Eau Claire Memorial 8-0 at Carson Park.

Easton Bobb pitched 6.2 scoreless innings before Jacob Danielson closed out the final out for the Cardinals (15-5, 10-1).

Bobb struck out seven to go with three hits and two walks allowed. Jackson Gugel was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two runs batted in while Preston Alger had two his and a run batted in as Chi-Hi scored five runs in the top of the seventh to pull away.

McDonell 13, Cadott 4

At Casper Park, the Macks scored at least two runs in five of six innings at the plate of a Western Cloverbelt win.

Carter Stelter had a double as a part of a 2-for-5 effort with three runs scored and one run driven in for the Macks (4-8, 4-6). Cooper Mittermeyer had three RBIs, Aidan Misfeldt, Keagan Galvez and Eli Stepp each drove in two runs and Eddie Mittermeyer stole three bases in the win with Misfeldt also picking up the victory on the mound with two innings of scoreless relief.

Warren Bowe was 4-for-4 with two runs scored and a double for the Hornets (4-12, 2-8).

Eau Claire Regis 15, Thorp 2

At Thorp, the Ramblers earned a Western Cloverbelt win over the Cardinals.

Stephen Frankewicz had the lone hit for Thorp (2-12, 1-10) and also stole a base.

Harrison Haas allowed two unearned runs in four innings for the victory on the mound and Cooper Dykes and Truman Lokken each drove in three for the Ramblers (15-2, 11-0) as the win clinches the outright league title.

Boys Golf

Chi-Hi seventh at Wild Ridge

At Eau Claire, the Cardinals were seventh as a team at a Big Rivers meet hosted at Wild Ridge.

Chi-Hi finished with a 163 as Eau Claire Memorial (142) edged out Hudson (144) for the top spot. Isaiah Boehnen (38), Brody Markert (41), Owen McCauley (41) and Caden Kolinski (43) were the scorers for the Cardinals.

River Falls' Matthew Marsollek and Eau Claire Memorial's Parker Etzel each shot a 32 to tie for the lowest individual score.

Girls Soccer

Regis/McDonell 2, Amherst 0

At Eau Claire, one goal in each half fueled a Mid-Western Wisconsin Conference win.

Stella Laufenberg and Lilly Lewis scored for Regis/McDonell (11-3, 9-2) with Laufenberg's being her first varsity goal.