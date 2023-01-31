Tuesday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi boys basketball bests Wausau West, snaps 7-game losing streak

WAUSAU — The Chi-Hi boys basketball team ended a 7-game losing streak with a 63-56 win at Wausau West on Tuesday.

Jackson Tomczak led the Cardinals (7-9) with 22 points including four of his team's 10 3-pointers while pulling down eight rebounds. Mason Monarski added 21 points and five rebounds and Kansas Smith scored 11 points in the win.

Cole Nelson scored 21 points for the Warriors (5-12).

Stanley-Boyd 68, Cadott 48

At Stanley, the combination of Haydn Gustafson and Henry Hoel was too strong for the Orioles in a Western Cloverbelt victory.

Gustafson scored a game-high 20 points and Hoel added 19 points for the Orioles (4-14, 3-7).

Tegan Ritter led the Hornets with 17 points and Warren Bowe had 15 including three 3-pointers for the Hornets (4-13, 0-10).

Lake Holcombe 79, Birchwood 68

At Birchwood, the Chieftains started on a 20-4 run in an East Lakeland win over the Bobcats.

Four players scored in double figures for Lake Holcombe, led by Brian Strzok with 24 points. Ryley Craker had 22 points, Taye Yeager scored 16 points and Harley Schroeder pitched in with 12 points as the Chieftains made 12 3-pointers.

Lucas Gindt had 31 points and Ethan Meyer added 25 for Birchwood (4-12, 3-9).

Clayton 55, New Auburn 50

At Clayton, the Bears edged the Trojans in an East Lakeland battle.

Justin Melland led all scorers with 24 points for the Trojans (5-9, 4-8) and Andrew Gotham scored 11 points.

Tannar Lewis scored 15 points for Clayton (9-6, 8-3).

Girls Basketball

Rice Lake 50, Chi-Hi 35

At Rice Lake, the Warriors bested the Cardinals in a Big Rivers battle.

Riley Terhark scored 12 points to lead the Cards (1-17, 0-10) and Sarah Chaffee added nine points.

Eliana Sheplee had 12 points for Rice Lake (8-10, 4-6).

Bloomer 62, Ladysmith 53

At Bloomer, the Blackhawks picked up a win over the Lumberjacks.

Brooklynn Sarauer led the charge for the 'Hawks (8-9) with 14 points including three 3-pointers. Katlyn Jones scored 12 points, Ciarra Seibel finished with 10 points and Brooke Petska had nine points.

Raemalee Smith had a game-high 22 points for Ladysmith (9-7).

Lake Holcombe 66, Birchwood 35

At Birchwood, the Chieftains earned an East Lakeland win over the Bobcats.

Emma Lechleitner scored a game-high 30 points for the Chieftains (9-6, 7-4) and Karly Kirkman added 19 points.

Courtney Johnson led Birchwood (0-14, 0-10) with 21 points.

Boys Hockey

Eau Claire North 7, Chi-Hi 4

At Chippewa Area Ice Arena, the Huskies scored at least two goals in every period of a Big Rivers win.

Mason Johnson, Gus Thorp, Jackson LeMay and Jack Bowe each lit the lamp for the Cardinals (13-7, 6-4) while Johnson, Jackson Hoem, Thorp and Cayden Swoboda had two assists apiece. Derek Strong made 23 saves in net.

Logan Hesselman netted a hat trick with Nick Thompson and Brayton Thillman scored two goals apiece for the Huskies (11-9, 6-5).

Wrestling

Chi-Hi 66, Rice Lake 10

At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals won 11 matches in a Big Rivers dual win over the Warriors.

Trey Becker, Chase Fredrick and Collin Clary all won matches by pinfall while Grady Fredrick, Nolan Pesola, Connor Bruhn, Xander Neal, Johnathan Krager, Sean Harp, Colton Petska and Landon Zelms were all victorious by forfeit.

