Tuesday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi boys basketball holds off Medford to win opener

MEDFORD — The Chi-Hi boys basketball team held off Medford in a 71-69 victory on Tuesday evening to open the season with a road win.

Christian Crumbaker's two free throws with less than 11 seconds left put the Cardinals (1-0) in front for good as the Raiders had a few chances to tie. Mason Monarski had a team-high 27 points as he made 6-of-14 shots from 3-point range. Jackson Tomczak had 18 points and eight rebounds, Jackson Gugel added seven points and 12 rebounds and Crumbaker had eight points and six boards.

Kansas Smith added seven points and five assists.

Logan Baumgartner led Medford (0-1) with 23 points.

Chi-Hi led 41-28 at halftime and by double digits for much of the second half before the Raiders made a run.

Elk Mound 71, Stanley-Boyd 31

At Stanley, the Mounders rolled past the Orioles for a nonconference win.

Henry Hoel scored 10 points and Haydn Gustafson added eight points for Stanley-Boyd (0-3).

Cale Knutson led Elk Mound (1-0) with 13 points and Kaden Russo added 12.

Boys Hockey

Regis/Altoona/McDonell 10, Medford 0

At Altoona, goals were easy to find as RAM opened the season with a shutout win.

Dallen Robinson and Evan Gustafson each scored twice for Regis/Altoona/McDonell (1-0) while Evan Eckes, Elijah Schmidt, Nate Spencer, Brandon Wagner, Tristan Gardner and Ben Biskupski each scored once.

Robinson and Sam Knickerbocker had two assists apiece as well in the victory.