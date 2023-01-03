Tuesday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi boys basketball stays unbeaten in Big Rivers play by besting Menomonie

MENOMONIE — The Chi-Hi boys basketball team outscored Menomonie 31-23 in the second half in a 52-44 Big Rivers win over the Mustangs on Tuesday evening.
Mason Monarski scored 19 points for the Cardinals (6-2, 4-0) to go with 10 rebounds while Christian Crumbaker added 10 points and four assists. Jackson Tomczak and Trent Lindner had seven points apiece.
Charlie Morning had 18 points for Menomonie (4-5, 2-4).
At McDonell, the Macks stayed unbeaten with a Western Cloverbelt win over the Hornets.
Canan Huss led McDonell (11-0, 3-0) with 21 points and was joined in double figures by Aidan Misfeldt and Eddie Mittermeyer with 10 points apiece.
Tegan Ritter led all scorers with 23 points for the Hornets (4-6, 0-3).
Osseo-Fairchild 61, Bloomer 45
At Osseo, the Thunder bested the Blackhawks in a Western Cloverbelt win.
Domanyck Schwarzenberger had a game-high 23 points for the Blackhawks (4-1, 2-0) and Evan Rogge added eight.
Brody Seefeldt had 14 points for the Thunder (3-5, 1-2).
Girls Basketball
At Whitehall, the Hornets rolled past the Norse.
Lauryl Goettl scored 22 points to lead the Hornets (11-0) while Elly Eiler scored 15 points and Emma Kowalczyk had 12 points in the victory.
Norah Youngbauer led Whitehall (4-4) with 13 points.
