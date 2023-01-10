Tuesday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi boys hockey hands Eau Claire Memorial first Big Rivers defeat

EAU CLAIRE — Last week the Chi-Hi boys hockey team was dealt its first Big Rivers defeat on its own home ice.

Tuesday night the Cardinals provided the same medicine to Eau Claire Memorial in a 5-1 victory at Hobbs Ice Arena.

Five different players scored in the win for the Cardinals (10-3, 4-2). Gus Thorp, Mason Johnson and Jackson Hoem found the net in the second period to stake their team to a 3-0 lead. Jackson Bohland and Carter Bowe added goals in the third period to help pull away from the Old Abes (8-4-1, 4-1-0).

Derek Strong made 23 saves in the win including 19 in the second and third periods combined.

Regis/Altoona/McDonell 7, Hayward 1

At Altoona, Elijah Schmidt and Evan Eckes scored two goals apiece in a rout.

Ben Biskupski, Tanner Robinson and Dallen Robinson had one goal each in the win for Regis/Altoona/McDonell (7-7) and Alex Erickson made 25 saves in net. Dallen Robinson, Nate Spencer and Schmidt had two assists apiece.

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4, Western Wisconsin 3 (OT)

At Chippewa Area Ice Arena, Paige Steinmetz's overtime goal lifted the Sabers past the Stars in a Big Rivers win.

Steinmetz scored less than three minutes into the extra frame on an assist by Joey Schemenauer for the Sabers (7-4, 1-2). Emma-lyn Stephenson, Kinley Laux and Schemenauer scored in regulation as Chippewa Falls/Menomonie grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first period before the Stars came back with three straight goals to start the third.

Kasandra Herr made 15 saves in net for the Sabers.

Wrestling

Menomonie 61, Chi-Hi 18

At Chi-Hi, the Mustangs picked up a Big Rivers dual win over the Cardinals.

Trey Becker (126 pounds), Caiden O'Kelly (132) and Jonathan Krager (152) scored pinfall victories for the Cardinals.

Boys Basketball

D.C. Everest 73, Chi-Hi 67

At Schofield, the Evergreens prevailed in a nonconference matchup.

Christian Crumbaker had 23 points to lead the Cardinals (6-4) and grabbed eight rebounds while Jackson Tomczak had 20 points and six rebounds and Mason Monarski scored 18 points.

Marcus Hall led D.C. Everest (9-3) with 28 points.

Bloomer 59, Spooner 32

At Spooner, the Blackhawks outscored the Rails by a 32-11 margin in a nonconference win.

Domanyck Schwarzenberger scored 16 points to lead Bloomer (6-2) with Evan Rogge adding nine.

Caden Wiber finished with 10 points for Spooner (0-7).

Lake Holcombe 75, Cornell 57

At Holcombe, the Chieftains bested the rival Chiefs in an East Lakeland matchup.

Ryley Craker led Lake Holcombe (3-7, 2-4) with 25 points as Brian Strzok scored 20 points and Harley Schroeder and Taye Yeager each had 12 points.

Dylan Bowe scored 20 points for Cornell (3-8, 1-5).

Prairie Farm 55, New Auburn 45

At New Auburn, the Panthers prevailed in an East Lakeland matchup.

Andrew Gotham scored 17 points for the Trojans (3-5, 2-4) and Justin Melland added 10.

Elec Klefstad led all scorers with 19 points including six 3-pointers for Prairie Farm (7-5, 5-1).

Thorp 64, Eau Claire Regis 60

At Thorp, the Cardinals picked up a Western Cloverbelt win over the Ramblers.

Denzel Sutton scored 15 points to lead a balanced scoring effort for the Cardinals (5-8, 2-3). Brady Stewart scored 14 points, Aiden Rosemeyer and Logan Hanson had 12 points apiece and Evan Hoehn scored 11 points.

Kendron Krogman had 18 points for the Ramblers (3-7, 2-3).

Girls Basketball

Osseo-Fairchild 62, Bloomer 43

At Osseo, the Thunder overcame a 31-26 halftime deficit for a Western Cloverbelt win over the Blackhawks.

Brooke Petska scored a team-best eight points for Bloomer (3-7, 3-4).

Taylor Gunderson had 16 points for Osseo-Fairchild (7-6, 4-3).

Fall Creek 59, Stanley-Boyd 23

At Stanley, the Crickets pulled away to a Western Cloverbelt victory over the Orioles.

Teagen Becker scored 13 points to lead Stanley-Boyd (3-8, 1-6).

Tori Marten and Jenna Anders had 14 points apiece for Fall Creek (8-3, 5-2).

Lake Holcombe 56, Cornell 46

At Holcombe, the Chieftains topped the Chiefs in an East Lakeland matchup.

Emma Lechleitner led all scorers with 21 points and was joined in double figures by Karly Kirkman with 19 points and Justine Kane scoring 11 for the Chieftains (7-3, 5-1).

Lauren Samardzich had 18 points for Cornell (4-9, 2-4) with Bralee Schroeder and Kelsea Popp each finishing with 10.

Prairie Farm 79, New Auburn 25

At New Auburn, the Panthers stayed unbeaten in an East Lakeland victory over the Trojans.

Morgan Berg had six points for the Trojans (9-2, 4-1).

Marnie Kahl had a game-high 27 points and was one of three Panthers (12-0, 7-0) to score at least 20 points, joined by Avery Hansen scoring 22 and Sydney Junkans with 20.

Eau Claire Regis 78, Thorp 39

At Thorp, the Ramblers earned a Western Cloverbelt win against the Cardinals.

Larissa Raether led Thorp (2-12, 0-7) with 12 points.

Ashley Chilson scored a game-high 24 points for the Ramblers (6-7, 2-5).

